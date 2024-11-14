Imagine being told not to visit Delhi because it’s “dirty and dangerous.” That’s exactly what Irish-Persian Instagram vlogger Sean Hammond heard before his trip to India’s capital. But instead of listening to the naysayers, he decided to see Delhi for himself, and spoiler alert: he’s loving it.

In a now-viral video, Sean went all in, gushing about the city’s chaotic charm, delicious street food, and jaw-dropping architecture.

He shared his first-hand experience with Delhi’s culture and hospitality in a lengthy Instagram caption, saying, “I’ve heard people from all over saying that Delhi isn’t the place to go if you want to visit India. Even other Indians have told me that, but I couldn’t disagree more.”

Sean’s video paints a very different picture of Delhi than what’s usually seen online. He talks about being welcomed by locals, often as if he’s one of their own, and calls the experience unparalleled. From Humayun’s Tomb to the Lotus Temple, he’s explored the architectural wonders that capture the heart of so many, and he’s not shy about expressing his awe. He even claimed he’s “never seen anything like Akshardham” in his life, a big compliment coming from a guy who’s traveled around.

For Sean, the city’s “imperfections” are part of its charm. He says, “It’s true that there’s a lot of pollution, and that it’s a bit chaotic. But nowhere is perfect, and to be honest, I love the chaos, it’s where I thrive!”

As for the internet? His take has sparked a wave of reactions. Users chimed in, some pleasantly surprised by his praise and others wondering if they’d been too quick to judge. One commenter wrote, “Nothing beats immersing yourself into a completely different culture,” while another admitted they’d been hesitant to visit Delhi because of its reputation online.

For those who see Delhi only through Google searches and online forums, Sean’s video serves as a reminder: sometimes, you just have to experience a place for yourself.