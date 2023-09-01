Last month, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scripted history through the Chandrayaan-3 mission as the Vikran Lander successfully made a soft landing near the moon’s south pole, and India became the first country to ever do so. We all celebrated the remarkable feat for India, as the world congratulated our scientists for the significant achievement.

Following the victory, a heartwarming video emerged from the Indigo airline where the flight attendant was seen thanking ISRO chairman S Somanath for making India proud.

The heartwarming reel was shared by the flight attendant Pooja Shah.

“I am glad to announce the presence of Mr S Somanath, the chairman of ISRO, onboard our flight today. May I get a huge round of applause for Mr S Somanath and his team? We are proud to have you on board, sir. Thank you so much for making India proud”, she said as the passengers applauded for him.

The video has won hearts. Here’s how people are reacting:

Well, this was wholesome.

In a statement released recently, ISRO reportedly said the Pragyan rover’s Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope has detected the presence of Sulphur, Aluminium, Calcium, Iron, Chromium, Titanium, Manganese, Silicon and Oxygen, while the search for Hydrogen is underway.