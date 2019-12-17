On Sunday, violence broke out at Jamia University due to the Delhi Police barging into the campus when the students were protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Students were arrested and manhandled during the protest but things died down by Monday evening.

A new video has surfaced from the aftermath of the protest showing a heartwarming gesture from the students' side. The alumni and the students of the university were reportedly seen cleaning up the roads after the protest.

This is Jamia, this is what Jamia has engrained in us, we follow the path of nonviolence, we follow the path of not letting other littering around us and if anyone does it we clean their mess as well. Jamia students and one of my senior PhD fellow cleaning road and pavements. pic.twitter.com/wLhGs2JQK7 — Javed Alam (@Javedal18035482) December 16, 2019

Several people on Twitter and Facebook are lauding the students for their hearts of gold.

Thanks for sharing these..there is always another story behind every story..when every other channel just showing the part which might instigate vilolence..this truly stands is what we all stand for..All Indians.

kudos — Suresh Singh (@SureshJaikala) December 16, 2019

Welcome move...make your point peacefully without resorting to violence 👏👏 — Trishul Sinha (@Trishulsinha) December 16, 2019

They are our kids. This country’s future. I pray and shed a tear for all of them. JNU to Jamia. “Cry, the beloved country, for the unborn child that is the inheritor of our fear. Let him not love the earth too deeply... For fear will rob him of all if he gives too much.” — Rajeev Nair (@irajeevuwho) December 17, 2019

My brothers and sisters, India will forever indebted to you for showing courage. This act also amplifies the beauty of character slapping anyone on face trying portray these ppl as violent mob. Many blessings for all of you — Impsea ✌🏻 😷 (@imp_sea) December 17, 2019

Brilliant of the students. Kudos to them all. — Nosmo King (@kartik73) December 17, 2019

Swachh Bharat indeed!