On Sunday, violence broke out at Jamia University due to the Delhi Police barging into the campus when the students were protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Students were arrested and manhandled during the protest but things died down by Monday evening.

A new video has surfaced from the aftermath of the protest showing a heartwarming gesture from the students' side. The alumni and the students of the university were reportedly seen cleaning up the roads after the protest. 

Several people on Twitter and Facebook are lauding the students for their hearts of gold. 

Swachh Bharat indeed!