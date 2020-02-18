The footage revealed Delhi Police ruthlessly charging and beating Jamia students with lathis inside a reading room. The footage was handed over to the channels by the Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police, various news channels reported and claim that students entered the reading room with stones in their hands.
What happened in #Jamia on December 15? India Today accesses the #exclusive video. @arvindojha’s report.— India Today (@IndiaToday) February 16, 2020
LIVE https://t.co/4fqxBVUizL pic.twitter.com/qrsTsFuDw3
However, Scroll reports that ALT News used a higher resolution of the same video, slowed it down and monitored it frame by frame only to find that the student was holding a brown coloured wallet in one hand and flat object like a phone in the other
According to The Wire, media outlets jumped to the police's defence, without internally analysing the video. Not only that, but they also managed to falsely claim that he was the same student who was injured in the January 30th shooting.
The student who was portrayed to be a stone pelter and accused to be the initiator of police brutality was literally just holding his two belongings -- his wallet and his phone amidst the chaos.
These facts were originally monitored by ALT News.