Imagine sending your dream job application only to realize you left it full of placeholder text. That’s exactly what happened to a candidate applying for a content position at Entourage, a content services company, and the CEO, Ananya Narang, was not amused.

Ananya shared the applicant’s embarrassing mistake on X (formerly Twitter), where instead of listing their skills, the cover letter read: “I’m proficient in [mention your key skills] and passionate about [explain briefly how you can add value].” Yep, the candidate forgot to swap out the template text for actual details about themselves. Oops.

Ananya called out the incident online, joking about the rising unemployment rates, and asked her followers how to respond to such a bizarre submission. She even proposed her own tongue-in-cheek reply: “Thank you for your interest in the [Job Title] position at [Company Name]. Unfortunately, it looks like your cover letter was written by an AI that you didn’t bother to check.”

Naturally, the internet had a field day. “Dear applicant [insert name], your application has been rejected for [mention role here] because you lack [mention required skills],” one user joked. Another wrote, “Thank you [insert name], I’ll be sure to [insert response] when I get a chance.”

Moral of the story? Maybe let ChatGPT help, but don’t forget to proofread before hitting send!