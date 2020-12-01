After 4 years of Donald Trump's pet-free tenure at the White House, Joe Biden and his family are all set to bring in their two beloved doggos - Major and Champ. That's not all. The doggos could apparently also be accompanied by a cat.

CBS Sunday Morning tweeted about this exclusive report and said that the Bidens will reveal more details.

And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning...



President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020

Let’s put dogs back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/7pBihksfXT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

If this happens, the White House will get a cat after almost a decade. The last cat to live in the White House was India, who belonged to President George W. Bush.

President-elect Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden had previously hinted at the possibility of getting a cat to the White House. Speaking to Fox 5 about Joe Biden's promise to get her something on winning the presidential elections, she said:

Well, I’d love to get a cat. I love having animals around the house.

Best news ever 🐱 https://t.co/rZ7irAQ4oD — Robyn Levy (@RobynPeggy) November 30, 2020

I'm so excited that @JoeBiden and @DrBiden are adding a cat to their White House crew!! First cat or bust 😎 — Sarah (@LangurLover) November 29, 2020

Finally a good day for cats😊😊 https://t.co/bib5HEntSh — #LindaKatiba (@dt_mwenda) November 30, 2020

While people are already excited about having pet dogs in the White House again, the news of having a cat around is like a cherry on the top.