After 4 years of Donald Trump's pet-free tenure at the White House, Joe Biden and his family are all set to bring in their two beloved doggos - Major and Champ. That's not all. The doggos could apparently also be accompanied by a cat.

CBS Sunday Morning tweeted about this exclusive report and said that the Bidens will reveal more details.

If this happens, the White House will get a cat after almost a decade. The last cat to live in the White House was India, who belonged to President George W. Bush.

President-elect Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden had previously hinted at the possibility of getting a cat to the White House. Speaking to Fox 5 about Joe Biden's promise to get her something on winning the presidential elections, she said:

Well, I’d love to get a cat. I love having animals around the house.

While people are already excited about having pet dogs in the White House again, the news of having a cat around is like a cherry on the top.