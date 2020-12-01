After 4 years of Donald Trump's pet-free tenure at the White House, Joe Biden and his family are all set to bring in their two beloved doggos - Major and Champ. That's not all. The doggos could apparently also be accompanied by a cat.
CBS Sunday Morning tweeted about this exclusive report and said that the Bidens will reveal more details.
And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning...— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020
President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH
Let’s put dogs back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/7pBihksfXT— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020
If this happens, the White House will get a cat after almost a decade. The last cat to live in the White House was India, who belonged to President George W. Bush.
President-elect Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden had previously hinted at the possibility of getting a cat to the White House. Speaking to Fox 5 about Joe Biden's promise to get her something on winning the presidential elections, she said:
Well, I’d love to get a cat. I love having animals around the house.
Best news ever 🐱 https://t.co/rZ7irAQ4oD— Robyn Levy (@RobynPeggy) November 30, 2020
Looking forward to this Presidential cat! 😻 #catlove https://t.co/GdDi7QlOLA— Joy Mantilla (@joymantilla) November 30, 2020
I'm so excited that @JoeBiden and @DrBiden are adding a cat to their White House crew!! First cat or bust 😎— Sarah (@LangurLover) November 29, 2020
While people are already excited about having pet dogs in the White House again, the news of having a cat around is like a cherry on the top.