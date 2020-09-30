The brutal assault and alleged gangrape of a young girl in Hathras left the nation shocked, especially when after her death, the family was not allowed to carry out the last rites. Rather, the victim was cremated by the police, without her family, in the middle of the night.

ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE - Right behind me is the body of #HathrasCase victim burning. Police barricaded the family inside their home and burnt the body without letting anybody know. When we questioned the police, this is what they did. pic.twitter.com/0VgfQGjjfb — Tanushree Pandey (@TanushreePande) September 29, 2020

Consequently, social media was outraged at government authorities' apparent apathy. the continuously worsening state of women's safety and increase of caste-based violence in India

And now, former Supreme Court Judge and former Chairman of Press Council of India, Justice Markandey Katju has released a statement in which he has blamed unemployment for the rise of rape cases.

According to Mr. Katju, 'sex is a natural urge in men' and when men don't receive sex from marriage, because no one wants to marry unemployed men, there is 'bound to be an increase in rape'.

Apparently, Mr. Katju is not aware that rapists can, and do, belong to all socio-economic backgrounds, and the only reason for rape is a rapist.

Naturally, people called him out for the deeply misogynistic remark:

Because women are born to take the brunt of everything wrong in this society. We are here to take their “urges”, their frustration. Men can abuse us, beat us up, rape us, harass her and it’s all okay. We should suffer because of unemployment, conservative thinking, lack of + — ᴮᴱ αуυѕнι⁷ ✜ (@BangtanismyRock) September 30, 2020

V impressive uncle, using words like "I'm not justifying..." and then doing just that. At this point I'm not even disappointed by the whole "men will be men " stance you and countless other men in power use. — AsaNotButterfield (@marauder_7) September 30, 2020

Fixed it for you 👍 pic.twitter.com/jG1PohNiVs — rushil (@rushildalal_) September 30, 2020

When i say the reason why all these still continue in our society is because of deeply rooted misogyny in the mindset of people such that a former judge is here justifying the whole situation blaming testosterone for attempted rape off which a 19 year old lost her life?! — ᴮᴱMickey⁷ (@YourEyesTell_) September 30, 2020

"Sex is a natural urge in men", "it is a god given feature" and #NotAllMen.

Makes a perfect cornetto. — Karthika S N (@authorkarthika) September 30, 2020

The employment status or urge or literally anything, cannot even remotely justify rape or harassment — Abhinav (@abhinav2112) September 30, 2020

The way he is trying to justify it is so disgusting. — 🍀ᴮᴱPurpleForOT⁷ 💜 (@Purple4Eons) September 30, 2020

the sexual tension between katju’s face and my fist but he’s lucky im not a man otherwise i wouldn’t have been able to control this urge — nitika (@nitikachkntikka) September 30, 2020

Meet Justice Markandey Katju.



Honestly, all sexual harrasment cases that he presided over should be looked into. https://t.co/1teAWQm8pw — विवेक | Vivek | ...- .. ...- . -.- (@yoursvivek) September 30, 2020

tw // Rape

Markandey Katju, former supreme court judge of india really just said unemployment causes an increase in rape cases in India. Hence indicating it is "bound" to happen.

So you're telling me a young girl/woman is bound to be raped because of urges of an unemployed man? pic.twitter.com/gAbEEOEPvO — Apekshaᴮᴱ⁷🌹 (@prodminmeowgi) September 30, 2020

Women don't owe it to the world to bear the brunt of unemployment, and men need to know better. If these are the thoughts of Supreme Court judges, then no wonder marital rape is still not considered a criminal offense in India, and crimes against women continue to rise.