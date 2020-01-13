Writer/comedian Varun Grover's Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge has become an anthem for the protests against CAA/NRC/NPR all across the country.

Now, thirteen directors, writers and members of the Bangla film fraternity have come together against the CAA/NRC/NPR with the Bangla version of the poem in a video.

The video features well-known actors like Sabyasachi Chakrabarty (Detective Feluda), Swastika Mukherjee of Mastan, actor/director Konkona Sen Sharma, and actors Dhritiman Chatterjee, Chitrangada Satarupa, and Tillotama Shome.

The video also has author, actor and activist Nandana Sen, filmmakers Debalina Majumder, Madhuja Mukherjee, Suman Mukhopadhyay and writer Manoranjan Byapari.

Among other notable faces were designer/actor Ayushman Mitra, Sneha Ghosh and singer Rupam Islam.

You can watch the video here:

The video was made by Chandan Roy Sanyal, Swastik Pal, Bikramjit Bose, Dipanjan Sarkar, Bitan Basu, Tanaji Dasgupta and Nikon Basu.