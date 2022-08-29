We don't need reasons to adore Keanu Reeves. He simply does that by just existing. He is one of the most humble, kind, benevolent people on this planet. And now, Keanu, in another instance of his humble heart, surprised a couple on their wedding day.

As per reports, Keanu attended the wedding of James and Nikki Roadnight in Northamptonshire. The couple tied the knot in front of their family and friends after two years of being together.

The bride was informed by an employee of the hotel that a "very special guest" was waiting outside to meet her. Narrating the incident the couple said:

My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he'd just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to. He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn't know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him.

Here have a look at the adorable:

People on Twitter think it's no surprise and it's just Keanu being Keanu and we totally agree. Here's what netizens said.

I want him on my wedding too! 😂 https://t.co/6QODvjMPSJ — Roro 🌸🐞🌻☀️🌿🌾 (@Rorolicity) August 27, 2022

Can Keanu Reeves come to my wedding, too? Please and thank you. 🥺😭 https://t.co/DCYQGGGPPo — 𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖓 𝕾𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖋𝖋𝖑𝖊𝖗 🕸️🕷️🎃 (@CorvinaNox) August 27, 2022

Keanu is Amazing but shouldn't your profile pic be of you and your new husband!!!!! 😆 — Alison (Little Alice) (@Sylvia39474255) August 22, 2022

@bandherbooks can’t even blame her that the profile pic has Keanu & not her new hubby.



Who of us wouldn’t do the same?! 😂🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/TmXyAooAEe — J. “Body autonomy for all!” (@jamadoria) August 28, 2022

You're a legend Keanu! 💚

Congratulations btw guys! 🙏 https://t.co/gYU0yd6LTR — Andreas C (@ConstantinidisA) August 28, 2022

Gotta love him https://t.co/r8gxWfXNqZ — Anna G (@cranberrymerlin) August 27, 2022

The nicest guy is showbiz https://t.co/07k2qvqdj2 — Rob Stevens (@RobSOnTheAir) August 27, 2022

he is a different man. I love him ♥️ https://t.co/ZcQvuUYaz8 — 🌸 ⒸⒺⒸⓎ 🌸 (@cecysantis) August 27, 2022

We all loved Keanu already, and we now love him even more with this humble soul 😍



Congrats to the newly weds! ❤️ https://t.co/DJW5FpCXWs — Yacky (@yacky_madrid) August 27, 2022

Keanu Reeves. For real. https://t.co/ndj87nkOQj — Free Ukraine! Women’s Rights Are Civil Rights (@ResistAmerica) August 27, 2022

Indeed, we all love Keanu!

Read more: From SRK To Taylor, 7 Times Celebs Went Out Of Their Way For Their Fans.