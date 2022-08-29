We don't need reasons to adore Keanu Reeves. He simply does that by just existing. He is one of the most humble, kind, benevolent people on this planet. And now, Keanu, in another instance of his humble heart, surprised a couple on their wedding day. 

As per reports, Keanu attended the wedding of James and Nikki Roadnight in Northamptonshire. The couple tied the knot in front of their family and friends after two years of being together.

The bride was informed by an employee of the hotel that a "very special guest" was waiting outside to meet her. Narrating the incident the couple said:

My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he'd just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to. He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn't know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him. 

Here have a look at the adorable:

People on Twitter think it's no surprise and it's just Keanu being Keanu and we totally agree. Here's what netizens said. 

Indeed, we all love Keanu!

