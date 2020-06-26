Covid patients and their families are facing a lot of challenges in hospitals in Delhi. While some family members aren't allowed to meet their loved ones, others are not even being provided correct information about their loved ones' health.

Recently, ScoopWhoop Unscripted, showed this ground reality during the time of coronavirus outside one of the biggest hospitals in Delhi, LNJP.

Following this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched a video call facility for Covid-19 patients admitted at the LNJP hospital so that they can talk to their family.

Live from LNJP Hospital | Today we are launching a video call facility for Corona patients admitted in LNJP thru which they can talk to their loved ones from outside the Corona wards https://t.co/cfAgTVPf6d — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 25, 2020

In a meeting with the hospital authorities, Kejriwal, said:

We have installed tablets in coronavirus wards and at a counter outside. These can be used by patients and their relatives for video calling.

LNJP was apparently the first hospital in Delhi to be declared as a dedicated Covid-19 facility in March. The hospital that has 2000 beds at present, has successfully treated 2,700 patients.

While launching the facility, he lauded the healthcare workers for their hard work and dedication during the time of crisis. He also talked to a few patients admitted in the hospital's Covid ward through video call.

If implemented properly, this is a great step towards connecting Covid patients and their families.