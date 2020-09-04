Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has been named as the ‘Top Thinker of 2020’ by a UK magazine, 'Prospect'.

She has been selected from a list of 50 personalities which include NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, who secured the second place.

Hailing Shailaja for flattening the COVID-19 curve in Kerala and securing a low fatality rate in the state, the magazine said that she was the 'right woman in the right place.'

When COVID-19 was still a China story in January, she not only accurately foresaw its inevitable arrival, but also fully grasped the implications. Hopefully, Shailaja’s masterclass in public administration will boost the odds in the next and more difficult phase.

She has been making India proud with her strategy to deal with the pandemic in Kerala and netizens are applauding her for that.

Proud moment for India! 🇮🇳



Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, also lovingly known as Shailaja Teacher, has ranked 1st on the World's Top 50 Thinkers of COVID-19 Age list. She beat New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern who ranked second on the list. Making women proud the world over! pic.twitter.com/v2We1l50Lc — Anjali B. (@TheWayfarerSoul) September 3, 2020

Wow this is some news. Congratulations Ms Shailaja Teacher! @shailajateacher



Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja Beats NZ's Jacinda Ardern In World Top 50 Thinkers 2020 List via @Indiatimes https://t.co/vRwpLTkmkC — Oommen C. Kurian (@oommen) September 2, 2020

Earlier in June, this year, Shailaja was honoured by the UN and invited to speak on UN Public Service Day, an event held to honour those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.