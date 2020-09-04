Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has been named as the ‘Top Thinker of 2020’ by a UK magazine, 'Prospect'.

Source: The Week

She has been selected from a list of 50 personalities which include NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, who secured the second place.

Source: Vogue

Hailing Shailaja for flattening the COVID-19 curve in Kerala and securing a low fatality rate in the state, the magazine said that she was the 'right woman in the right place.'

When COVID-19 was still a China story in January, she not only accurately foresaw its inevitable arrival, but also fully grasped the implications. Hopefully, Shailaja’s masterclass in public administration will boost the odds in the next and more difficult phase.
Source: TNIE

She has been making India proud with her strategy to deal with the pandemic in Kerala and netizens are applauding her for that.

Earlier in June, this year, Shailaja was honoured by the UN and invited to speak on UN Public Service Day, an event held to honour those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.