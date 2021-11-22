This school in Kerala took a step forward for gender neutrality & we hope others take inspiration from this.

In an initiative to break all gender barriers, a government lower primary school in Valayanchirangara, near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district in Kerala, introduced a gender-neutral uniform.

Kochi: A Kerala govt primary school in Valayanchirangara, Ernakulam district has introduced gender-neutral uniform



Decision was implemented in 2018. It made the children confident; the idea is boys & girls should have equal freedom: Suma KP, Headmistress in-charge (19.11) pic.twitter.com/gZWgRft0dM — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

The students have to wear shirts and three-fourths of trousers. This also makes it comfortable for girls to move freely without any hesitation.

The decision was implemented in 2018, C Raji, former Headmistress said,

This is a school with a good vision. Gender equality was the main subject when we were talking about many factors to implement in the school. Therefore, uniforms came to mind. When I was thinking about what to do with it, I could see that girls face a lot of problems when it comes to skirts. The idea of a change was discussed with everyone. 90 percent of parents supported this at that time. The kids were happy too. I feel very happy and proud that this is being discussed now.

Under the gender-neutral uniform policy, all students can wear shirts and three-fourths of trousers. This uniform made the children very confident, said Suma KP, the present Headmistress in charge.

We hope many more schools take inspiration from this.

Also read: In A Landmark Move, India Gets Its First Ever Gender-Neutral Hostel At TISS, Mumbai.