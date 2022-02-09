A young man was recently trapped on a hill in Kerala for 2 days without food and water where he went trekking with his friends. He was finally rescued by the Army.

As per reports, R Babu climbed the Cherad Hill in Malampuzha along with two friends on Monday. Babu apparently kept climbing even after his friends abandoned the effort, and reached the top, but he slipped and was trapped between two rocks.

His friends informed the authorities and rescue teams arrived at the spot but attempts from Coast Guard to rescue him using a helicopter failed initially. Later, two teams of the Indian army were mobilised. The rescue operation began at 5.45 AM on Wednesday during which drones were used for surveillance of the location.

#WATCH | Babu, the youth trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad Kerala has now been rescued. Teams of the Indian Army had undertaken the rescue operation.



(Video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/VD7LG3qs3s — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Soon after being rescued, he was seen smiling and chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' with the army personnel.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also tweeted about the entire rescue operation.

Efforts are in full swing to rescue the youth trapped in #Malampuzha Cherat hill. There are currently two units of the @adgpi at the scene. Army members were able to talk to him. The rescue operation will be intensified today. @IAF_MCC helicopter is ready to be deployed. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 9, 2022

Kudos to the Indian army, the man has been rescued.