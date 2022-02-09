A young man was recently trapped on a hill in Kerala for 2 days without food and water where he went trekking with his friends. He was finally rescued by the Army.

As per reports, R Babu climbed the Cherad Hill in Malampuzha along with two friends on Monday. Babu apparently kept climbing even after his friends abandoned the effort, and reached the top, but he slipped and was trapped between two rocks. 

Kerala man trapped
Source: NDTV

His friends informed the authorities and rescue teams arrived at the spot but attempts from Coast Guard to rescue him using a helicopter failed initially. Later, two teams of the Indian army were mobilised. The rescue operation began at 5.45 AM on Wednesday during which drones were used for surveillance of the location.

Soon after being rescued, he was seen smiling and chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' with the army personnel.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also tweeted about the entire rescue operation.

Kudos to the Indian army, the man has been rescued.