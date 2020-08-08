In a tragic incident, an Air India Express flight skidded off the runway and crashed after landing at Kozhikode. As of now 17 people, including the pilot and co-pilot, have been declared dead.

Following the crash, flights were diverted to land at the Kannur airport, but at odd hours considering the last-minute change in flight schedules. Consequently the youth of Mattanur, in Kannur, stepped up and organized food for passengers arriving late at night.

Kerala, especially its youth, has exhibited astonishing unity and comradery, fighting back every disaster thrown at us.

This is truly amazing!

We shall overcome! — Alinda Merrie Jan 🌹 (@alindaMjan) August 7, 2020

People also queued up at the hospitals, late at night, to donate blood.

Heartening picture to end this sad day 🙏



Blood donors in que for the blood donation in Calicut... #planecrash #Kerala #AirIndiaExpress pic.twitter.com/sENWozsWDv — Mohanlal Fans Club (@MohanlalMFC) August 7, 2020

Twitterati was quick to appreciate Keralites for stepping up and helping those in need:

The spirit of volunteerism in Kerala has lifted our spirits everytime a disaster or calamity has struck us.Youth queuing up at midnight outisde a blood bank to donate blood and another group preparing food packets for the people arriving in the flights diverted to Kannur airport. pic.twitter.com/hTie6YiAnE — S.R.Praveen (@myopiclenses) August 7, 2020

The spirit of Calicut is something else 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/eOlpxpTPkM — Zelda (@econzelda) August 7, 2020

Only remaining hope .... ❤

Just wanted to get over this night..

Much love to all those who's having a sleepless night. — Anagha 🌹 (@SassyDopamine) August 7, 2020

2020may be a year of disaster for Kerala but it wil also be remembered as how kerala survived it with humanity and compassion✨️✨️

This is Kerala✊️✊️✊️ — Jacob (@thereisntAnyme) August 8, 2020

Such an incredible community we are blessed with. Each such story is like a delightful fairytale even times of distress in this big, bad world. — Nimesh (@cherryforbidden) August 7, 2020

God’s own country with its best! — moplahgirl (@moplagirl) August 7, 2020

In times like these, such selfless actions are what keep alive our faith in humanity.