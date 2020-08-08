In a tragic incident, an Air India Express flight skidded off the runway and crashed after landing at Kozhikode. As of now 17 people, including the pilot and co-pilot, have been declared dead.

Following the crash, flights were diverted to land at the Kannur airport, but at odd hours considering the last-minute change in flight schedules. Consequently the youth of Mattanur, in Kannur, stepped up and organized food for passengers arriving late at night. 

People also queued up at the hospitals, late at night, to donate blood. 

Twitterati was quick to appreciate Keralites for stepping up and helping those in need: 

In times like these, such selfless actions are what keep alive our faith in humanity. 