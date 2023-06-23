Kids are some of the most creative and funny people in this world. And I say this because, this very interesting time-table that has been doing the rounds on Twitter, is proof of how interesting children’s minds are. A post by @Laiiiibaaaa shows a time-table created by her 6 year old cousin Mohid, where he’s created time for fighting in his schedule as well!
So of course there were bound to be some really hilarious responses to this picture, take a look at what the world thinks of this cute attempt by Mohid.
This kid has his priorities straight!
