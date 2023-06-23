Kids are some of the most creative and funny people in this world. And I say this because, this very interesting time-table that has been doing the rounds on Twitter, is proof of how interesting children’s minds are. A post by @Laiiiibaaaa shows a time-table created by her 6 year old cousin Mohid, where he’s created time for fighting in his schedule as well!

My 6 year old cousin made this timetable…Bas 15 minutes ka study time, zindgi tu Mohid jee ra hai 😭🤌 pic.twitter.com/LfyJBXHYPI — Laiba (@Laiiiibaaaa) June 22, 2023

So of course there were bound to be some really hilarious responses to this picture, take a look at what the world thinks of this cute attempt by Mohid.

He's got his priorities straight with ample fighting time😂😂really living his best life out there — haider naeem malana حیدر نعیم ملانہ (@haidernmalana) June 23, 2023

15 mint study aur phir 30 mint bath….detox acha hoga. 3 ganty fighting time😂😂😂 — Adeel Rao (@RaoAdeelBashar) June 22, 2023

Celeb juniors ✨🥳😅 — Tayyaba🪻 (@giftmeacat) June 23, 2023

No one can beat mohid's level . I always love his Little cute little activities 🥹♥️. Mohid little celeb 🥳. Hum toh guzr rhy hai asal mazay toh mohid kr rha hai bus 😂 — Tayyaba🪻 (@giftmeacat) June 22, 2023

I love the honesty😂♥️😭 — The eyes, Chico. They never lie. (@DaantoToNae) June 22, 2023

wtf!!!!!

3 hours of fighting time is crazyyy💀 — spoidermon (@realspoidermon) June 23, 2023

I am going to show it to my son, and he would love to follow it. Would tell me mama this is the routine not wat you have made for me. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Ürüs Atıf (@uroos_atif) June 23, 2023

"Fighting time 11:30-2:30" bacha larne jhagarne main khana khana bhool gaya lunchtime 3 rows ke baad add kiya hai usne @ 2pm. — عمر کراچوی (@SyedUmarAli90) June 22, 2023

Wow….Man is going places

With the right mentor and coaching he is going to be so successful

Such a brilliant kid — Sidhanth (@sidheart1667) June 23, 2023

His washroom time duration means that he is going to be a legend in future.Guy has his priorities sorted. — Arslan Arif (@sial11) June 23, 2023

This kid has his priorities straight!

