We'd all concur that this year's merciless heatwave is cruel enough to sap our energy in the same way that the Glucon-D ad illustrated. Nonetheless, even a single act of kindness feels like a cool breeze amidst the sweltering heat.

Case in point: A 29-year-old local resident of Alimuddin Street, Tousif Rahman, temporarily installed his personal fridge on the side of the road in Kolkata. This is one of the first times that a refrigerator has been placed on the roadside for pedestrians to drink cold water and satiate their thirst.

This is the first time a refrigerator has been installed temporarily on the side of the road in Kolkata to cope with the heat and flow. Tousif Rahman, a 29-year-old local resident of Alimuddin Street, kept his home's fridge out on the street for 28 days... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vc9dw6qBdN — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) April 28, 2022

Instead of pointing fingers and fussing, one deed can make a significant difference and even add to your soul's calm.

Tousif has set a new standard for love and humanity. Twitter is showering this young man with love and blessings for actually taking steps to beat the heat.

Beyond comparable great job.many many heartiest thanks to Tausif Bhai Jaan..lagey raho sahab insaniyat ki pahchan hai ap..Allah apko hamesha nemat bakshe ap khus aur swasth rahe — SANJAY SINGH (@SANJAYS40247961) April 28, 2022

Not all heroes wear capes some are just ordinary people like u & me https://t.co/LlYMWiSjlZ — L U C K Y (@ahmednkhan) April 28, 2022

Thank you for this ..iam not much in twitter but i appreciate your effort ! Paani pilaana sawab hai aur yeh kisi koi banner ke under nahi hai , sirf upar wale ke ishare se yeh hua hai ! Upar wala hume aur himmat de ! Shukriya aap sabhi ko . https://t.co/SFaXTl5Yun — TauseefRahman19 (@Rahman19Tauseef) April 28, 2022

Welcome to Kolkata!

The city of Joy.

Tousif, you make us proud. https://t.co/Bc2FtVLp2k — Ranadeb Bhattacharya (@RanadebBhattac2) April 28, 2022

Insaniyat ki pahchan ban ja har badi se dur rahkar..bahte hue pani sa ban ja daman me sare muskilo ko lekar..apne dil ke khwahiso ko apne dil hi me rakh jiye ja auro ki khatir khud ke gum aur khusiya bhulkar..

Mohabbat insaniyat jindabad — SANJAY SINGH (@SANJAYS40247961) April 28, 2022

What stops people from doing such things. It's a little bit of giving. But would mean so much to so many people. https://t.co/MoQcTVOvPP — S! (@desertdew) April 28, 2022

People like this are the glue that holds our faith in humanity together.