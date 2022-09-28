Durga Puja is knocking at our doors. This year, the festival, which is widely celebrated by Bengalis, will begin from 1st of October to 5th of October. Now, imagine if someone begins reciting aarti in English, how would you feel? Little weird, right?

Well, a Kolkata man recently recited legendary Bengali narration of Chandipaath in English. A video of his performance is going viral on Twitter.

A screenshot from video

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @Tamal0401, features a group of five people, who are a part of Durga Puja club, performing Chandipaath (a mantra) in a hall. While one man is reciting it in English, others are playing instruments. The result is obviously a bit weird. Chandipaath was originally recited by legendary radio broadcaster, playwright, Birendra Krishna Badra.

Watch the video here:

This #DurgaPuja club in #Kolkata translated legendary #Bengali narration of Chandipath to English for larger global audience. Outcome is hilarious. Can #English ever replace the richness of our language,do justice to the quintessential emotion that is evoked only in our language? pic.twitter.com/kfFBZrDSGh — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) September 27, 2022

Desis are not thrilled with it and TBH, it’s not surprising.

No words ! Really no words !! 🤐 https://t.co/5qC5mf1Lz3 — 𝕹 (@Ni_lan_jan) September 28, 2022

A beautiful devotional recitation by the legendary Birendra Krishna Badra, completely messed up. What wrong with these people? https://t.co/GJtwnK7jwy — 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 Iyengar 🇮🇳 (@IyengarShashank) September 28, 2022

Is this for real?? https://t.co/1XBOqaozr3 — Mrinall Kanti Dey (@mrinall) September 28, 2022

Bengali’s are doomed as a race and culture https://t.co/2Ze7G8kiao — Anubrata Choudhury 🇮🇳 (@anubratach) September 28, 2022

Whoa! Well… On one hand, I appreciate the intent. But, I don't think this really cuts it! https://t.co/oSXmHpD6Z9 — Rohitesh Dutta (@rohiteshd) September 28, 2022

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa 😭😭😭😭 wtf is happening 😭 this is so embarrassing for Bengalis https://t.co/RT0dAvbt7J — Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) September 28, 2022

Someone seal my ears with molten lead. https://t.co/n1ZeR12GXB — Codewale (@cachecounter) September 28, 2022