Durga Puja is here, and you know what that means, West Bengal is buzzing with vibrant pandals, mouth-watering food stalls, and celebrations that embody the spirit of triumph over evil! As the festivities kick off this year, one particular pandal has gone viral for its jaw-dropping creativity that’s got everyone talking.

A video shared by user Abir Ghoshal on X (formerly known as Twitter) has sent social media into a frenzy, showcasing a metro-themed pandal in Kolkata that’s so realistic, you might mistake it for an actual metro station!

The entrance boasts seats, handrails, and even those annoying grab handles we all know too well. As you walk in, you’re greeted by screens displaying train announcements and a platform complete with escalators and exit signs, talk about immersive!

Set up at Jagat Mukherjee Park, this innovative pandal aims to recreate the authentic feel of being inside a Green Line metro coach. Dwaipayan Roy, one of the chief organisers, revealed that bringing this idea to life involved months of research and multiple trips on the metro. They even consulted with the Metro Rail authorities for guidance. “We wanted to give visitors the true experience of riding the under-river metro,” said artist Subal Pal. With a motor simulating the feel of movement, you’ll even notice the “train” slowing down as you approach the exit gate, now that’s some next-level creativity!

Believe me its a Puja Pandal in Kolkata. @metrorailwaykol pic.twitter.com/yJgcOLL5fr — Abir Ghoshal (@abirghoshal) October 7, 2024

The video, which dropped on October 7, has already racked up over 850,000 views, and the praise is pouring in. Comments range from awe-inspired to concerned about the potential for crowding. One viewer gushed, “Wow! Talk about creativity!” while another added, “This is so narrow; could be claustrophobic if a lot of crowd comes. Hope there’s no stampede!”

Wow that is so amazing 🤩 — Nitin Kumar (@Nitin_kumar57) October 7, 2024

This is unbelievable — Ankit Verma (@TechAndCricket) October 8, 2024

And let’s be real, the artistic genius behind Kolkata’s Durga Puja pandals never ceases to amaze. It’s no wonder someone reminisced, “I once had the chance to see Durga Puja in Kolkata, and trust me, it was an unbelievable experience. Their creative side is unreal. Anyone seeking creativity should spend at least one lifetime in Kolkata during Durga Puja. The city truly gives off good old vibes.”

So, whether you’re a local or planning your trip to Kolkata, make sure you take a moment to appreciate the sheer creativity on display this Durga Puja season. Because when it comes to pandals, this metro masterpiece is a ride you won’t want to miss!