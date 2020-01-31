By now everyone is well aware of the viral video where comedian Kunal Kamra confronted Arnab Goswami. The two were on the same flight.

But looks like the comedian is hell-bent on getting all the answers from the journalist which Goswami avoided before.

On his Instagram, Kamra posted a text message that he sent to Arnab Goswami. In the caption, he reveals that he found the number and is still asking the journalist to debate with him.

In the text sent to Goswami, Kamra speaks about 'how all his resentment towards the journalist is in the past and he wants to extend an olive branch to have a civil discourse.'

Netizens too reacted to this text and supported the comedian.

Due to the apparent 'heckling', 4 Indian Airlines including Indigo, Air India, Spice Jet and Go Air have suspended the comedian from flying.