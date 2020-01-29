Aap chronology samajhiye.

Last evening, comedian Kunal Kamra uploaded a video of him asking some questions to a largely unresponsive, silent Arnab Goswami on the flight they were both on.

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Following which, both their names started trending on Twitter as the issue became a topic of discussion for the entire nation.

Kunal Kamra's in-flight 'interview' of Arnab Goswami will go down in history as the 1.30 minutes in his life when Arnab said nothing. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) January 28, 2020

Then, Kunal issued a statement, saying he was apologetic to everyone on the flight except 'one'.

Later, Kunal was banned by IndiGo, the airline Kunal and Arnab were aboard.

@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

After that, he was banned by Air India.

#FlyAI: In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice. @HardeepSPuri . — Air India (@airindiain) January 28, 2020

There was a news clip of a Republic TV journalist asking questions to Tejashwi Yadav on a flight, which started doing the rounds on the internet.

Before SpiceJet joined the other two airlines in banning Kamra.

SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice. @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri @IndiGo6E — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 29, 2020

Kunal Kamra met Arnab Goswami, again. Arnab didn't talk to him, again.

FYI - Arnab Goswami was in my

flight again this morning while returning from lucknow... I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that... — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

And now, after a day of 'turbulence', Kunal has released a video statement on the issue, and it mainly deals with Rohith Vemula's suicide.

You can watch the video, here: