Aap chronology samajhiye. 

Last evening, comedian Kunal Kamra uploaded a video of him asking some questions to a largely unresponsive, silent Arnab Goswami on the flight they were both on.

Following which, both their names started trending on Twitter as the issue became a topic of discussion for the entire nation.

Then, Kunal issued a statement, saying he was apologetic to everyone on the flight except 'one'.

Later, Kunal was banned by IndiGo, the airline Kunal and Arnab were aboard.

After that, he was banned by Air India.

There was a news clip of a Republic TV journalist asking questions to Tejashwi Yadav on a flight, which started doing the rounds on the internet.

Before SpiceJet joined the other two airlines in banning Kamra.

Kunal Kamra met Arnab Goswami, again. Arnab didn't talk to him, again.

And now, after a day of 'turbulence', Kunal has released a video statement on the issue, and it mainly deals with Rohith Vemula's suicide. 

You can watch the video, here: