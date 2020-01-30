I did this for my hero...— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020
I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo
But much to the nation's surprise, Goswami was seen concentrating on his laptop and completely ignored Kamra.
Soon the hashtag #arnab was trending on Twitter.
*My Statement* pic.twitter.com/cxFcSCq0Jf— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020
Soon after the incident, IndiGo issued a notice saying they are banning Kamra from using their services for a period of 6 months.
Thank you Indigo a six month suspension is honestly very kind of you...— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020
Modiji might be suspending Air India forever. https://t.co/ari4erSE5F
Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 28, 2020
We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned. https://t.co/UHKKZfdTVS
Air India and GoAir banned Kamra from using their services despite the incident happening in an IndiGo flight.
I had 4kgs excess luggage once, your card machine wasn’t working & I didn’t have cash...— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020
He said “Jane do sir”
I said “Nahi, aapki airline debt main hai, Main paise de ke jaunga.”
I waited till he could figure how to take my money.
Acha Sila diya tune mere pyaar ka... https://t.co/lLcLAhvFTR
When it looked like the move had backfired for the comedian, Kamra kept using his comic strength and sense of humor to point out the country's dying freedom of speech and expression.
To all you ‘Nationalists’,— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020
A member of the Anti-national club approached Arnab for a dialogue, he could educate me better on national interests & how I should keep nation first... instead of that he chose to watch some shitty movie & not engage.
Arnab your mask is off...
IRCTC ka website Nahi Khul raha...— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020
Kare to Kare kya bole toh bole kya
😭😭😭
Maine suna hai road transportation pe bhi baan hai mera— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/E5wkDdOgT2
Where a majority of people continuously trolled Kamra for invading a person's private space, some simply believed that the charges won't hold ground in the court of law.
This is now becoming random and vindictive.— Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) January 29, 2020
Where is the official police complaint against @kunalkamra88 and where is the due process?
How did Spicejet and GoAir become affected parties in this case? https://t.co/qHiODHCWtt
But others felt Arnab Goswami, who is known for a similar style of journalism, deserved this treatment.
It took a comic to become a hero who in turn brought all the villains to the fore. #kunalkamra— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 29, 2020
Shared with apologies to @kunalkamra88. I like to sleep early and sleep peacefully. Arnab's debates ruin my sleep and I've watched very few of these shared videos. It took a comic to call out a government jester. He deserves to be heckled. He deserves to be called out. #BanArnab. https://t.co/xDpvK1zGuF— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 29, 2020
Kunal, who confronted Arnab on an IndiGo flight to Lucknow, tweeted about sharing another flight with Arnab Goswami while returning to Delhi.
FYI - Arnab Goswami was in my— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020
flight again this morning while returning from lucknow... I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that...
Soon, another airline - SpiceJet - banned Kamra from using their airline services.
Modiji can I walk yaan uspe bhi baan hai...— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020
😭😭😭 https://t.co/tDDfgK6JxT
He also gave an extended statement on the entire episode of airlines suspending him from flying.
*My statement on my flight bans* pic.twitter.com/qWT2OawSmx— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020
Kunal Kamra - today - posted a picture outside the Republic headquarters holding a placard.
Sorry for not being sorry... pic.twitter.com/2WCPSi971U— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 30, 2020
It is difficult to say who'll have the last laugh in this incident but we are surely keeping an eye out.
