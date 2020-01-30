Recently, comedian Kunal Kamra bumped into Republic TV Founder Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow.



In a short clip, uploaded by Kamra on his Twitter account, he can be seen asking a disinterested Goswami some tough questions.

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

But much to the nation's surprise, Goswami was seen concentrating on his laptop and completely ignored Kamra.





Soon the hashtag #arnab was trending on Twitter.

And Kamra, on his part, explained the complete chronology by releasing a statement.

Soon after the incident, IndiGo issued a notice saying they are banning Kamra from using their services for a period of 6 months.

Thank you Indigo a six month suspension is honestly very kind of you...

Modiji might be suspending Air India forever. https://t.co/ari4erSE5F — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemned Kamra's vocal assault on Arnab and asked airlines to suspend him from flying.

And the airlines followed suit.

Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers.



We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned. https://t.co/UHKKZfdTVS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 28, 2020

Air India and GoAir banned Kamra from using their services despite the incident happening in an IndiGo flight.

I had 4kgs excess luggage once, your card machine wasn’t working & I didn’t have cash...



He said “Jane do sir”



I said “Nahi, aapki airline debt main hai, Main paise de ke jaunga.”



I waited till he could figure how to take my money.



Acha Sila diya tune mere pyaar ka... https://t.co/lLcLAhvFTR — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

When it looked like the move had backfired for the comedian, Kamra kept using his comic strength and sense of humor to point out the country's dying freedom of speech and expression.

To all you ‘Nationalists’,



A member of the Anti-national club approached Arnab for a dialogue, he could educate me better on national interests & how I should keep nation first... instead of that he chose to watch some shitty movie & not engage.



Arnab your mask is off... — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

IRCTC ka website Nahi Khul raha...

Kare to Kare kya bole toh bole kya

😭😭😭 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Maine suna hai road transportation pe bhi baan hai mera



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/E5wkDdOgT2 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Where a majority of people continuously trolled Kamra for invading a person's private space, some simply believed that the charges won't hold ground in the court of law.

That's because neither IndiGo nor Arnab Goswami filed an official complaint against the comedian.

This is now becoming random and vindictive.

Where is the official police complaint against @kunalkamra88 and where is the due process?



How did Spicejet and GoAir become affected parties in this case? https://t.co/qHiODHCWtt — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) January 29, 2020

But others felt Arnab Goswami, who is known for a similar style of journalism, deserved this treatment.





It took a comic to become a hero who in turn brought all the villains to the fore. #kunalkamra — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 29, 2020

Shared with apologies to @kunalkamra88. I like to sleep early and sleep peacefully. Arnab's debates ruin my sleep and I've watched very few of these shared videos. It took a comic to call out a government jester. He deserves to be heckled. He deserves to be called out. #BanArnab. https://t.co/xDpvK1zGuF — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 29, 2020

Kunal, who confronted Arnab on an IndiGo flight to Lucknow, tweeted about sharing another flight with Arnab Goswami while returning to Delhi.

And this time too, he explained, the Republic anchor chose to stay tight-lipped and ignore his pleas of having a fair debate.

FYI - Arnab Goswami was in my

flight again this morning while returning from lucknow... I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that... — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

Soon, another airline - SpiceJet - banned Kamra from using their airline services.





Modiji can I walk yaan uspe bhi baan hai...



😭😭😭 https://t.co/tDDfgK6JxT — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

He also gave an extended statement on the entire episode of airlines suspending him from flying.

*My statement on my flight bans* pic.twitter.com/qWT2OawSmx — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

Kunal Kamra - today - posted a picture outside the Republic headquarters holding a placard.

Sorry for not being sorry... pic.twitter.com/2WCPSi971U — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 30, 2020

It is difficult to say who'll have the last laugh in this incident but we are surely keeping an eye out.

You can also understand the whole chronology through this Peeing Human video.