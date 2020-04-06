The transgender community in India receives a lot of backlash from society and is usually secluded or ignored by most welfare programs.

To ensure the well being of the trans community and as a gesture of kindness during the lockdown, The Lalit Group has been distributing ration to various transgender communities across the nation.

This initiative was the brainchild of the Keshav Suri Foundation that aims at embracing and empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in India.

Netizens are lauding this act of humanity:

While the trans communities in Bareilly and Prayagraj are selflessly using their savings to feed the daily wage workers, it is wholesome to see that someone is looking for their well-being too.