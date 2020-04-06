The transgender community in India receives a lot of backlash from society and is usually secluded or ignored by most welfare programs.
This initiative was the brainchild of the Keshav Suri Foundation that aims at embracing and empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in India.
In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, FICCI's Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion has made a representation to the government on the impact of ongoing health emergency on LGBTQ+ community and People with Disabilities which may be 'particularly vulnerable' to Coronavirus pandemic. . #KSFoundation #FICCI #PureLove
Netizens are lauding this act of humanity:
While the trans communities in Bareilly and Prayagraj are selflessly using their savings to feed the daily wage workers, it is wholesome to see that someone is looking for their well-being too.