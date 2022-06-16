National Highway 6 (NH06), which connects several states in Northeast, has collapsed due to landslides triggered by incessant rains.

The key highway, which crumpled at Lumshnongdue in Meghalaya, connects Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Manipur to the rest of the country.

Due to the continuous heavy down pour, some parts of the NH06 under Lumshnong Police Station is witnessing minor flash floods . We request travels to avoid taking this route tonight if possible.@MeghalayaPolice@CMO_Meghalaya @lrbishnoiips pic.twitter.com/wUQMprzLtr — 🇮🇳 East Jaintia Hills Police 🇮🇳 (@ejhpolice) June 15, 2022

The landslides in Assam's Dima Hasao district have disrupted road and rail connectivity to Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

The landslides also created chaos in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya and resulted in snapping road connectivity in several areas.

#NewsBreak - Due to Massive landslides and heavy rains, part of he NH06 has caves in under Lumshnong Police Station,the NH which is links Sourthern Assam,Mizoram,Tripura and parts of Manipur to the rest of the country is closed for heavy traffic @ndtv reports #AssamFloods2022 pic.twitter.com/va4HjA6dn1 — Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) June 16, 2022

Reportedly, the flood waters have submerged 1732.72 hectares of cropland in several districts.

Assam | Waterlogging in parts of Guwahati due to heavy rainfall; hinders traffic movement, causes inconvenience to locals & commuters pic.twitter.com/PDX722PNlY — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

As per Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, the number of affected people has reached 4,03,352 across 26 districts from 1,97,248 in 20 districts on Monday. Cachar is the worst-hit district with 96,697 affected people while 88,420 and 58,975 people are reeling under the deluge respectively. The death toll has increased to eight, including five killed in landslides.

#WATCH | Assam: Portion of a bridge collapsed in Subankhata area of Baksa district on 15th June as a result of incessant rainfall and rise in water level of Dihing river. pic.twitter.com/TfTqwP5i3m — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Due to landslides and heavy rains, part of the northeast's key highway, NH06, caves in. This highway links southern #Assam, #Mizoram, #Tripura and parts of #Manipur to the rest of the country. pic.twitter.com/boZhnZ5a9t — Weisel🇮🇳 (@weiselaqua) June 16, 2022

While the route was being cleared, Umkiang police team were spotted delivering essential supplies to the stranded passengers on the road.

POLICE Team from Umkiang PP has been on the road delivering essential supplies to the stranded passengers on NH 06 to help them in whatever little way that we can , while the route is being cleared.@MeghalayaPolice @CMO_Meghalaya @lrbishnoiips pic.twitter.com/5a8f9YiJIG — 🇮🇳 East Jaintia Hills Police 🇮🇳 (@ejhpolice) June 15, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an intense rainfall, with daily rainfall of 150-200 mm, over the region till June 17.

Landslide on NH06 near Sonapur.



Another landslide has occured on NH06 near Sonapur village in Meghalaya this morning. Commuters passing through this route are advised to drive cautiously n to be patient as efforts are already on to clear the same. pic.twitter.com/ogWrCA3f8v — SilcharNow (@silcharNOW) June 15, 2022

IMD also issued an orange alert for Arunachal Pradesh, posing flooding threats and landslides over the Northeast regions.