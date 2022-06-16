National Highway 6 (NH06), which connects several states in Northeast, has collapsed due to landslides triggered by incessant rains.

Source: Twitter

The key highway, which crumpled at Lumshnongdue in Meghalaya, connects Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Manipur to the rest of the country. 

The landslides in Assam's Dima Hasao district have disrupted road and rail connectivity to Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

Source: Twitter

The landslides also created chaos in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya and resulted in snapping road connectivity in several areas. 

Reportedly, the flood waters have submerged 1732.72 hectares of cropland in several districts.

As per Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, the number of affected people has reached 4,03,352 across 26 districts from 1,97,248 in 20 districts on Monday. Cachar is the worst-hit district with 96,697 affected people while 88,420 and 58,975 people are reeling under the deluge respectively. The death toll has increased to eight, including five killed in landslides.

While the route was being cleared, Umkiang police team were spotted delivering essential supplies to the stranded passengers on the road.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an intense rainfall, with daily rainfall of 150-200 mm, over the region till June 17.

IMD also issued an orange alert for Arunachal Pradesh, posing flooding threats and landslides over the Northeast regions.