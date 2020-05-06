On May 4, the government allowed the reopening of liquor shops in certain areas after six weeks. Pictures of long queues of people outside these shops started doing the rounds on social media, immediately.

Amidst this, incidents of liquor shop owners expressing gratitude towards their customers by showering flower petals on them were reported. One from Mirzapur in UP and another from Delhi.

Both the videos are going viral on social media.

Here's the one from Mirzapur in UP where the owner is seen showering petals on customers. The customers also followed social distancing.

Another video from Delhi's Chander Nagar was shared by ANI.

When asked why is he doing this, the man in the video showering petals, said:

Aap log humare desh ki economy ho. Sarkar ke paas paisa nahi hai.

The videos invited hilarious reactions from netizens. Some even called these customers frontline economy warriors.

What a gesture!