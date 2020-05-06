On May 4, the government allowed the reopening of liquor shops in certain areas after six weeks. Pictures of long queues of people outside these shops started doing the rounds on social media, immediately.

Chhattisgarh: Social distancing norms being flouted as people in large numbers queue outside a liquor shop in Rajnandgaon. The state govt has allowed liquor shops to open in the state from today except for the containment zones.

Amidst this, incidents of liquor shop owners expressing gratitude towards their customers by showering flower petals on them were reported. One from Mirzapur in UP and another from Delhi.

Both the videos are going viral on social media.

Here's the one from Mirzapur in UP where the owner is seen showering petals on customers. The customers also followed social distancing.

Meanwhile in Mirzapur, liquor shop owners shower flower petals on customers queuing up outside their shops. 😂



pic.twitter.com/MuocTljqxy — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) May 4, 2020

Another video from Delhi's Chander Nagar was shared by ANI.

#WATCH Delhi: A man showers flower petals on people standing in queue outside liquor shops in Chander Nagar area of Delhi. The man says, "You are the economy of our country, government does not have any money".

When asked why is he doing this, the man in the video showering petals, said:

Aap log humare desh ki economy ho. Sarkar ke paas paisa nahi hai.

The videos invited hilarious reactions from netizens. Some even called these customers frontline economy warriors.

Our frontline warriors supporting economy !

Customer bhagwan hote hai.

Felicitating the Economy Warriors 🤪

Alcoholics ne economy aaj sambhal li hai🤣😂🤣they deserves respect.

