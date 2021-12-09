As we bid adieu to 2021, it cannot end without Twitter revealing the top tweets of the year. With so many conversations, trends, moments, controversies, Twitter is the most amusing place to be in.

While other social media platforms ditched from time to time, Twitter was always there! So, let's take a look at Top Twitter moments of 2021.

Most liked tweet of 2021 in India.

When Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter. This became the most liked tweet of 2021, with more than 539,200 likes so far.

Most retweeted tweet of 2021 in India.

When India was battling with the second COVID wave in 2021, Twitter became a source to generate a lead for medical help. Australian cricketer Pat Cummins announced donations towards COVID relief in India and encouraged others to do the same. This tweet has 114,000 retweets to date. Cummins' tweet was also the most quoted in 2021.

Most liked tweet of 2021 in the government category.

In the government category, PM Modi's tweet congratulating the Indian cricket team for its test win against Australia at the Gabba was the most liked Tweet of 2021.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Most retweeted tweet of 2021 in the government category.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share the picture of getting his first COVID-19 vaccine. It became the most retweeted tweet of 2021 in India. So far, it has garnered over 45,100 retweets.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Most retweeted & liked tweet in the business category in India.

When Air India was back home to Tata Group after nearly seventy years. This tweet became the most liked and retweeted in the business category. It has garnered 82,900 retweets and 403,900 likes so far.

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

Most retweeted & liked tweet in the sports category.

When Virat Kohli took to Twitter to appreciate MS Dhoni for his match-winning play during the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match. With 91,600 retweets and 529,500 likes, this tweet has topped the sports category.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Most retweeted & liked tweet in the entertainment category.

When Vijay revealed the first look of his most awaited movie Beast. It garnered 341,500 likes and 139,400 retweets to date.

Most tweeted Bollywood celebrities.

From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood, we sure talked a lot about our Bollywood celebrities.

y’all couldn’t stop Tweeting about them and we understand 😊 pic.twitter.com/oSeU7Rmucv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

Most tweeted hashtags in India.

How many of them did you use?

hashtags that kept the conversation going 🗣 pic.twitter.com/OGEAktTUGp — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

Most tweeted emojis in India.

Folded hand emojis have topped the list.

emojis that sum up 2021 🥲 pic.twitter.com/dnWzTYXMyY — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

Read: 20 Things You Can Do The Next Time Facebook is Down.

We hope 2022 is good for all of us!