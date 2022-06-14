In a shocking video that has emerged from Madhya Pradesh, a gang of four women is seen mercilessly thrashing a female pizza chain employee for allegedly "staring at them". The assault was recorded on camera and shared on social media platforms.
The video went viral on Twitter and netizens are shocked by the brutality shown by women to another woman.
What next ?Why canera person has to record but intervene ? Any punishment, arrest or follow up .. these women allowed to scot free ??— Varun MF-49/A (@ShibenSarkar) June 13, 2022
Police should investigate and should take appropriate action accordingly otherwise these kind of incidents cab ne increased seeing no action on the culprits— Manu Saini (@ManuSai72494101) June 14, 2022
I don't understand instead of helping why everyone is busy in making vedio.— Anil Kumar (@akumarg85) June 14, 2022
Shameful that no one stepped to help the girl and busy in making videos. https://t.co/Kpo2yAgOd7— Jyoti Bougal 🇮🇳 (@JyotiBougal) June 14, 2022
All the four culprits must be punished. @CMMadhyaPradesh @MPPoliceOnline @ADGSELDGPMP3 @indiatvnews @ZeeMPCG https://t.co/aDXKM3Fznb— Esskayem (@esskayem08) June 14, 2022
If someone is working hard to support his life and family and have to face this...🤐— Anshu Gumdyan (@AnshuGumdyan) June 14, 2022
And everybody is watching and making videos as they got their hands tied
India is on its way back to the stone age rather than being a disciplined country.— Honest Umtiti Fan (@NaveenG74711571) June 14, 2022
This is horrible 😢 https://t.co/MmecwmLQFf— secular (@jawkneeliver) June 14, 2022
Further information on the incident is awaited.