After creating havoc in Rajasthan and MP in May, the locusts have now entered Gurugram.

Yes, they hadn't disappeared, they were there. This is 2020, guys, villains make an appearance out of nowhere.

The residents of Gurugram have been sharing the videos of the locusts and they are chilling to say the least. 

Earlier in May, the locust attack in Rajasthan was said to be the worst in 26 years. 

How many times do we have to tell you 2020, you win. Now stop doing this, please. 