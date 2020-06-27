After creating havoc in Rajasthan and MP in May, the locusts have now entered Gurugram.
Yes, they hadn't disappeared, they were there. This is 2020, guys, villains make an appearance out of nowhere.
The residents of Gurugram have been sharing the videos of the locusts and they are chilling to say the least.
Locust Attack pic.twitter.com/qDt4iJIwIq— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2020
#WATCH Haryana: Swarms of locusts create menace in different parts of Gurugram; Visuals from Sector-5, Palam Vihar pic.twitter.com/1P2Dyk90zR— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020
Locusts spotted at Dwarka expressway. please Close doors and windows as Locusts enter in Gurgaon @DC_Gurugram @DistrictRewari @DesiRockStarMD @RituKat14560049 @YasheshYadav @MeraGurgaon @Virendersindhu @Dchautala pic.twitter.com/39OkkMRWTg— पहला दुष्यंतवादी (@Dushyantwave) June 27, 2020
Gurugram under attack in different areas from locusts !!@sudhirsinglabjp @Gurugram4BJP @cmohry @BJP4Haryana @DC_Gurugram pic.twitter.com/FMTkEEn4Vb— pradip agarwal (@pradipagarwal71) June 27, 2020
Swarm of locusts in Gurugram now.. flying past the metro station .. ok then #2020 #locustswarms #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/awhnhpoQEl— Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) June 27, 2020
Huge swarm of locusts attack #Gurgaon. Locust attack alert! #locustattack #gurugram @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/5QdX2BMeye— Nimisha Agarwal (@nimi1621) June 27, 2020
Cyber hub and Udyog Vihar, Gurugram, swarmed by the dreaded “tiddis” (locusts) pic.twitter.com/rGQBuVMblv— George Thomas (@Georgthomas1947) June 27, 2020
Locusts Swarm reach Gurugram. This video is from Daulatabad near under construction Dwarka Expressway. pic.twitter.com/17jexOn8aI— Sheetal Verma (@sheetalvone) June 27, 2020
Earlier in May, the locust attack in Rajasthan was said to be the worst in 26 years.