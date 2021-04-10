Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II's husband passed away yesterday (9th April), aged 99.

He almost lived a century. Imagine, how many historical events he must have witnessed during his lifetime. Too many to count? Well, we've listed them out.

1. 1921: The Russian famine began and it lasted through 1922.

The famine affected nearly 5 million people and it resulted in the Russian Revolution and the Russian Civil War.

2. 1923: The Great Kanto earthquake in Japan took place.

The earthquake struck the Japanese mainland on 1st September with a magnitude of 7.9 on the Richter scale. Reportedly, 140,000 lives were lost.

3. 1928: Amelia Earhart became the first woman to pilot a plane across the Atlantic.

She flew from Newfoundland to Wales and became a national hero and feminist icon.

4. 1929: The Wall Street crashed. It was the worst economic downfall in American history.

Stocks took a nosedive contributing to the Great Depression.

5. 1932: Adolf Hilter became a German citizen.

Seven years after renouncing his Australian citizenship, Hitler became a member of the Nazi Party which automatically made him a German citizen.

6. 1939: World War II began on 1st September.

A German battleship opened fire on Polish grounds in Westerplatte.

7. 1941: A surprise attack on Pearl Harbor was carried out by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service upon the United States.

This event took place on 7th December 1941. The attack killed over 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians.

8. 1945: World War II came to an end.

World war II ended on 2nd September 1945. Over 75 million lives were lost during this time.

9. 1947: India gained independence from the British Empire.

India declared independence on 15th August and it became the world's largest democracy.

10. 1953: Scientists discovered the structure of DNA in Cambridge on 28th February.

James Watson and Francis Crick announced that they discovered the structure of DNA and they were the first to explain how DNA works to replicate itself and pass on genes from one generation to another.

11. 1958: The US launched the first satellite into the orbit.

Explorer 1 was launched three months after the Soviet Union sent its first satellite, Sputnik, into space.

12. 1963: The 35th President of the US, John F Kennedy was assassinated on 22nd November.

He was killed by Lee Harvey Oswald, a sharpshooter at about 12 PM when his motorcade passed through Dealey Plaza in Dallas.

13. 1968: American minister and civil rights activist, Martin Luther King Jr. was shot by James Earl Ray on 4th April.

His death sparked race riots nationwide.

14. 1969: Neil Armstrong became the first person to set foot on the moon.

This event took place on 20th July.

15. 1971: Bangladesh gained independence from Britain in March.

It was known as the Bangladesh Liberation War and India helped the country to gain liberation.

16. 1978: More than 900 people died in one of the worst recorded acts of cult-related mass murder-suicide on 18th November in Guyana.

Most of the victims drank a powdered drink with cyanide mixed in it and they were reportedly devotees of the Peoples Temple cult leader Jim Jones, a former Methodist-trained preacher who built a following and led the flock to Guyana.

17. 1983:The internet came into being on 1st January.

The internet started in the 1960s but at that time various computer networks did not have a standard way to communicate with each other. In 1983, a new communications protocol was established.

18. 1984: The infamous Bhopal Gas tragedy took place in India on 2nd December.

About 30 tons of methyl isocyanate (an industrial gas used to make pesticide) was released at a Union Carbide Corp. plant. More than 600,000 residents were exposed to the highly toxic chemical. This also led to a generation of birth defects.

19. 1986: The Chernobyl disaster, a nuclear accident, occurred on Saturday 26th April.

It is considered as the worst nuclear disaster in history. The No. 4 reactor in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded. Around 5 million citizens were affected by radiation as a result of which, many lost their lives.

20. 1991: The dissolution of the Soviet Union took place on 25th December.

The USSR lasted for 69 years, from 1922 until 1991.

21. 1994: Amazon.com was born on 5th July.

Jeff Bezos and his investors launched Amzon.com, an e-commerce website, that introduced us to the future of shopping- shopping online. FYI, Bezos is the wealthiest person in the world now.

22. 1998: Google was founded on 4th September.

Larry Page, Sergey Brin and other investors launched the search engine Google. And, it has an estimated net worth of around $420 billion as of 1st March 2021.

23. 2000: The International Space Station opened on 2nd November.

Commanders Bill Shepherd, Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev became the first temporary residents of the International Space Station.

24. 2001: A series of coordinated terrorist attacks were carried out by Al-Qaeda against the United States on 9th September.

The attack took place in multiple locations. The World Trade Centre and the Pentagon were amongst them. Over 2,977 residents lost their lives.

25. 2004: Facebook was founded on 4th February.

It was founded by Mark Zuckerberg and his fellow roommates (all students at Harvard College). They created a local social networking site when he was just 23 years old. It has now become a multi-billion dollar company.

26. 2007: The i-Phone was launched on 9th January.

The first i-Phone was introduced to the world by Steve Jobs. Now, it is regarded has the most popular branded consumer electronic devices in history.

27. 2008: A series of terrorist attacks took place in Mumbai on 26th November.

An Islamic terrorist organisation, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks that lasted for four days.

28. 2009: America got its first African-American President on 20th January- Barack Obama.

Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. He served as the President from 2009-2017.

29. 2011: Osama Bin Laden was hunted down and killed by the U.S. Navy SEALs on 2nd May.

Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was the mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. His body was buried at sea.

30. 2016: Donald Trump is elected as the President of the United States on 9th November.

He was elected as the 45th President of the United States.

31. 2019: Residents of Hong Kong started to protest a proposed extradition bill in the beginning of March.

This led to other massive demonstrations in Hong Kong throughout the year over China's involvement in Hong Kong’s autonomy.

32. 2019: CAA and NRC protests took place in India after the Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted by the Government of India on 12th December.

The move sparked global outrage. The protests first began in Assam and spread swiftly in other states like Delhi, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.

33. 2020: George Flyod's death gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

He was a 46-year-old man who was allegedly killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while being arrested for using a counterfeit bill. Reportedly, a police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

34. 2020: COVID was declared a pandemic in March.

The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China but, it was declared a pandemic in March 2020 which resulted in lockdowns being imposed by many countries. The pandemic is still ongoing. More than 135 million people (and counting) have been affected.

35. 2021: A coup began in Myanmar on 1st February.

The coup took place after the democratically elected members of the country's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), were deposed by Myanmar's military—which then vested power in a stratocracy. Widespread protests erupted in the country.

36. 1921-1980: About 62 countries gained independence from the UK since Prince Philip's birth.

And, Australia, Canada Egypt, Fiji, Guyana and India are included in the list of independent countries.

So much has happened since Prince Philip's birth.