In a very unfortunate turn of events, a person in the UK bought a Ferrari and crashed it within 4 minutes. Seems impossible, right? Well, it isn't. This person had taken the vehicle out for a test drive and ended up completely ruining the thing from the front side.

The news of the incident was shared by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, which also informed everyone that the driver had thankfully not sustained any injuries. 

The model they were driving was Ferrari 488 GTB which costs more than ₹2 crores - a fact that is making many people really empathise with them. Many, not all. 

As for the reason why it happened - I have no idea, or knowledge. But Scott Cooper does.

Gotta feel for the driver, even broken that thing looks gorgeous.