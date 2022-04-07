In a very unfortunate turn of events, a person in the UK bought a Ferrari and crashed it within 4 minutes. Seems impossible, right? Well, it isn't. This person had taken the vehicle out for a test drive and ended up completely ruining the thing from the front side.

Derby. 1st April. Driver bought a Ferrari this morning and crashed it after driving it less than 2 miles. No injuries. #DriveToArrive pic.twitter.com/X4IMuflPa5 — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) April 1, 2022

The news of the incident was shared by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, which also informed everyone that the driver had thankfully not sustained any injuries.

The model they were driving was Ferrari 488 GTB which costs more than ₹2 crores - a fact that is making many people really empathise with them. Many, not all.

His guy had his new #ferrari for 3 km before this happened?! https://t.co/giJsRfLusV — Maura Grierson (@MauraGrierson) April 6, 2022

Whenever you're having a bad day, just remember you're not the person who bought a Ferrari and crashed it in 5 minutes. https://t.co/ZjhH7GJhXK — Jake (@RadioJakeSTL) April 4, 2022

Cheap 488 anyone? 😂 this is a spectacular fail!! 2 miles… 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/IOQUDKEzA0 — Automotive Tales (@AutomotiveTales) April 2, 2022

I’m impressed he got it up the curb and under the Barrier at 90degrees to the road.

Takes skill that.. 🤣 https://t.co/SVoaXsL0AN — I P (@cyberco) April 2, 2022

Money don't buy you talent https://t.co/bsEh1z242W — Chris (@CSaltroad1) April 1, 2022

As for the reason why it happened - I have no idea, or knowledge. But Scott Cooper does.

Looks like they rear ended a hgv. Suspect the electric power element might have played a part, electric acceleration is nuts for urban roads — Scott Cooper (@CoopsPine) April 1, 2022

Gotta feel for the driver, even broken that thing looks gorgeous.