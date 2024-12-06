Imagine this, you’re on a flight, finally landing after a long journey, only to end up in the hospital instead of home. That’s exactly what happened to Gurgaon-based Ratnendu Ray, who shared his traumatic experience deboarding an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Delhi.

Spoiler alert: it involves a broken ankle, a damp ramp, and an airline’s response that might make you go, “Are you serious right now?”

In a Twitter thread that has now gone viral, Ray detailed his August 14 ordeal at Delhi’s T2 terminal. IndiGo, instead of using an aerobridge, directed passengers to a ramp. It was raining, the ramp was damp, and the lighting wasn’t exactly runway-level. Halfway down, disaster struck. Ray slipped, twisted his ankle, and immediately knew something was terribly wrong. Sharing a picture of his visibly dislocated foot, he described the pain as “absolutely excruciating.”

My harrowing tale with @IndiGo6E , so that others can be careful. 1/n



On Aug 14 early morning I landed in Delhi's T2 on an Indigo flight from Chennai. As is most common with them, no aerobridge was given, and instead they asked everyone to deboard using their ramps. — ratnendu ray (@ratnenduray) December 4, 2024

Other passengers helped him down as airline staff whisked him off to the airport clinic. What followed? A hospital visit, surgery, and screws, lots of screws. Ray, now relying on a walker, faces a year-long recovery. Sounds like a scene straight out of a disaster movie, right?

IndiGo’s Response

Now, you’d think the airline would own up and make amends. But according to Ray, their response felt like rubbing salt or in this case, rainwater on his wounds. IndiGo allegedly dismissed his claims, insisting the ramp was dry and suggesting that maybe he just couldn’t handle walking down ramps like, you know, normal people. They did, however, refund his ticket as a “gesture of goodwill.” A full ticket refund for a shattered ankle, what a bargain!

IndiGo, in a statement, denied the ramp was wet and claimed that numerous other passengers used it without incident. The airline emphasized that immediate medical attention was provided. But Ray wasn’t buying it, accusing them of prioritizing cost-cutting over passenger safety by avoiding aerobridges.

Ray also dug up evidence of other passengers slipping on ramps, fueling his claim that this wasn’t a one-off incident. He urged IndiGo to improve ramp safety by adding lights, removing rubber mats, and reconsidering their aerobridge policy. His experience has sparked a larger debate online, with some sympathizing and others, of course, blaming the victim because this is the internet.

Very sorry to hear this. I traveled in the month of November. Chennai-Delhi and back. As you mentioned, no aerobridge at either airports. Only ramp, except during late night return to Chennai where an aerobridge was docked. Found the ramps wobbly too. Really strange. — Raj Subramani (@RajSubramani9) December 5, 2024

Incredibly callous, Indigo for you! I regularly use 6E, every 2-3 weeks & been forced to use these slippery ramps instead of aerobridges. News to me that they dodge using the latter to save even more money. I feel devastated by the gravity of your injury. Wish you quick recovery. — Indranil Mukherjee, Author (@indranil9) December 5, 2024

Worst airlines but do we have a choice . Jet was much better , with air India still in recovery , @IndiGo6E knows it can twist its customers arm or in your case ankle and nothing will happen to them .sorry to hear about your condition . Prayers for your speedy recovery — Asma Rizwan ☺😇 (@asmariz) December 5, 2024

What Do We Think?

Whether it’s bad luck or bad infrastructure, this story is a cautionary tale for every flier. It also raises serious questions about passenger safety and airline accountability. So, next time you’re deboarding, maybe don’t trust the ramp or at least bring your own spotlight and anti-slip shoes.

What’s your take? Should airlines rethink their cost-cutting measures, or was this just an unfortunate accident? Let us know while we’re out here Googling, “best ankle surgery hospitals near me.”