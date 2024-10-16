India lost a true gem when Ratan Tata, the legendary business icon and philanthropist, passed away. While the nation continues to mourn his loss, one tribute truly caught everyone’s eye – a tattoo. And not just any tattoo. A man decided to permanently ink Tata’s face on his chest, and we’re not crying, you are.

Shared by tattoo artist Mahesh Chavan on Instagram, the video of the inking process quickly went viral, racking up views and love across social media. Captioned simply, “India has lost a legend,” the tattoo wasn’t just about honoring Tata’s business legacy, but also his unmatched contributions to society.

The Story Behind The Ink

When Chavan asked the man why he chose to get this ink, the response was heart-wrenching. The man revealed that his friend was battling cancer, and mounting medical bills had put them in an impossible situation. But, like a beacon of hope, the Tata Trusts stepped in, covering the entire cost of treatment. The Trusts, funded by Tata’s immense philanthropy, quite literally saved his friend’s life.

Inspired by Ratan Tata’s life-saving contributions, the man got the tattoo as a permanent token of his gratitude, calling Tata a “real-life god.” Honestly, we can’t think of a more fitting tribute to a man who touched countless lives.

Internet Reacts: “India Lost Its Ratan“

The heartfelt tattoo tribute lit up the internet with reactions. One Instagram user nailed it, saying, “India lost its Ratan (gem).” Another simply put, “A man with zero haters.” The comments section overflowed with admiration, love, and nostalgia for the icon whose life’s work went way beyond boardrooms and bottom lines.

Ratan Tata’s legacy will forever remain etched in the hearts of millions—and now, also on this man’s chest. We think Tata would’ve smiled at this.