We’ve all had our share of online shopping mishaps, but this Delhi guy took it to a whole new level. A screenshot of his now-deleted Reddit post is making rounds on X (formerly Twitter), leaving everyone questioning his life choices.

So, here’s what went down. The man decided to order a pack of condoms through Swiggy Instamart to his office reception. Yep, you read that right. To make matters worse, the package was delivered in a transparent bag, yes, the kind that says, “Here’s exactly what I’m carrying.” Naturally, the receptionist and anyone passing by got an unfiltered view of his purchase, and the poor guy was mortified.

The post detailed his ‘condom conundrum’: “Buying condoms isn’t a big deal, but I usually order them from Blinkit because they use discreet brown packaging.” (Pro tip: Always check the delivery packaging policy.) He added, “Like an idiot, I told them to drop it off at the office reception desk.” Big oops moment.

As expected, the internet is now split between trolling him mercilessly and calling for us to chill about buying essentials.

One user summed up what we’re all thinking: “Why would you order it in the office, even in a discreet package? Why would you risk it?” Meanwhile, another hilariously pointed out, “Bro really said, Main kya karu, mar jau?”

On the flip side, some users highlighted the unnecessary stigma around buying condoms. “Come on, people. These are essentials. It’s 2024, not 1824,” someone commented. Another defended Swiggy Instamart, saying, “So what? They treat condoms like any other product. That’s actually progressive.”

This debate has raised an important question. Why are we still awkward about buying contraceptives in public? Whether you side with the dude’s misstep or see this as a societal wake-up call, one thing’s clear, next time, maybe just ship it to your house?