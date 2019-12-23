BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur recently lodged a complaint with SpiceJet alleging that she was not allotted the seat that she had booked for her Delhi-Bhopal flight.

In a video from the plane that is going viral on social media, a passenger can be seen confronting the MP for causing trouble to other passengers.

The guy in the video said:

Aap toh janta ki pratinidhi hai na, aapka kaam humein pareshan karna nahi hai. Aapko itna moral compass hona chahiye ki agar ek bhi aadmi aapki vajah se pareshan ho raha hai, you should own up because you are the leader. You are not ashamed that you have held 50 people at ransom.

All through the video, the MP can be seen arguing with the passenger who was firm while confronting her.

Internet is praising the man in the video for his courage to take a stand for fellow passengers.

In its reply to Thakur's complaint, the airline has said that she was not allowed to sit on the pre-allotted seat as rules do not allow a passenger on wheelchairs to be seated in the emergency row due to safety reasons.