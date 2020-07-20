Recently, a video of a man, believed to be a Nepali citizen, getting tonsured by an extremist group in Varanasi, UP went viral on social media.

The man was apparently also forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' while raising slogans against Nepal PM KP Oli on camera.

Nepali man assaulted and forced to chant "J*i She* R*m" by a fringe group in Varanasi. The phrase was written on his shaved head too. Kind reminder: This is the Prime Minister's constituency pic.twitter.com/TWTcoVRcQM — Sankul (@s3nkul) July 17, 2020

The Varanasi Police has now claimed that the man in the video might not be a Nepali citizen and he was paid ₹1,000 to be a part of the video clip. According to them, he also suffers from mental disabilities.

An FIR was filed against the main accused, Arun Pathak, who is believed to be associated with Vishwa Hindu Sena Sangathan. A total of six people have been arrested in the case, till now.

A statement from Varanasi SSP, read:

The person [who was tonsured] is a registered voter of India and has an Aadhaar card as well, and was born in Varanasi… He told us that listening to the people [the accused], he went with them and that they paid him Rs 1000 to get the video made. We are collecting more facts…

The police is trying to find more details about the man who was tonsured.