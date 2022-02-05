A man and his girlfriend have been charged under section 419 of the Indian Penal Code after he used his wife's Aadhar card to check his girlfriend into a hotel. The man is a Gujarat based businessman, and his wife is the director of the company. She filed a complaint against the husband after she found out the whole truth.

She had fit a GPS tracker in her husband's SUV. This happened in November last year when the man mentioned that he's visiting Bengaluru for a business trip and his wife tracked him in Pune, using the tracker. Later, she contacted the hotel where her husband had checked in - to find out that he used her Aadhar Card to check-in his girlfriend.

Reportedly, a case was registered in the Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday, against the man and his girlfriend. Both of them are absconding. We've definitely heard one strange story today.