Hours after launching Twitter’s rival app, Threads, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg boasted about 10 million sign-ups in 7 hours. But apparently, his new venture looks no different from what we already have with tweets. Naturally, memes have flooded, not just on Twitter but on Threads as well.
One interesting thing that occurred soon after Zuckerberg’s new social media platform went live was his return to Twitter after 11 years. Taking a jab at Musk, he tweeted the famous Spider-Man meme.
Take a look:
And people have a LOT to say about Zuckerberg’s not-so-subtle punch. Here’s how they are reacting:
What you think about Threads?
