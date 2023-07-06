Hours after launching Twitter’s rival app, Threads, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg boasted about 10 million sign-ups in 7 hours. But apparently, his new venture looks no different from what we already have with tweets. Naturally, memes have flooded, not just on Twitter but on Threads as well.

One interesting thing that occurred soon after Zuckerberg’s new social media platform went live was his return to Twitter after 11 years. Taking a jab at Musk, he tweeted the famous Spider-Man meme.

Take a look:

And people have a LOT to say about Zuckerberg’s not-so-subtle punch. Here’s how they are reacting:

Mark Zuckerberg’s first tweet in 11 years and he’s trolling Twitter 🙃 https://t.co/bhG5xZTqah — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 6, 2023

this is the cage match, see you on threads or at all the other links in bio — this place is, has been, and will be a dumpster fire and I’m outhttps://t.co/ucCqfKkcsQ https://t.co/71jUfdEPWb — chancehooray has to change her name daily (@chancery_daily) July 6, 2023

bro just logged into twitter to diss twitter. https://t.co/ydZjmLGWt9 — Anirudh (@theanireth) July 6, 2023

dude just came back to twitter just to post a clone version promotion tweet 😂 https://t.co/v3QMCTWjAZ — Arjun (@arjunkd_) July 6, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg tweeting for the first time in a decade, and well… well played. https://t.co/uhXraNzIPq — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 6, 2023

You’re not going to believe it but this is the real Mark Zuckerberg and he’s been waiting decades for this 😂😂😂 https://t.co/MNQAsLB0ZO — Name cannot be blank (@hackSultan) July 6, 2023

For better context: Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Elon Musk’s Invitation Of A Cage Fight. Yes, This Is Real

That cage match is gonna be interesting 😂😂 https://t.co/4FFfFRbDyq — SMC and UX👨🏿‍💻📈 (@0xAdekolapo) July 6, 2023

Elon Dada what is this? 🫠 https://t.co/dMlm6j2CZZ — Shubhangi Parate (@ShubhangiP24) July 6, 2023

What you think about Threads?

