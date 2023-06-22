Nothing new that Elon Musk says or does, surprises us anymore – he’s like that kid who loves attention and so we hardly acknowledge most things. But every once in a while something comes up that we MUST talk about. Specifically, when it involves Musk and some other person. This time, it’s about a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Apparently, Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a cage fight. This happened, after news of Meta releasing a Twitter rival called ‘threads’ started doing rounds. Of course, Musk didn’t love it, and so he replied with one of his zingers. And then someone pointed out that he should be careful because Zuckerberg has been training in jiu-jitsu.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Understandably, like any normal person, Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight. This didn’t end here, and the Meta CEO posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location”. Musk finally replied with the location: Vegas Octagon. And then he talked about his “great move”. Soon, we might just see people betting on this fight.

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

People, of course, are having the time of their lives.

