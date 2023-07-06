In the past few months, we have all tried making sense of what Elon Musk is trying to achieve with Twitter. Replacing the birdie logo or setting a temporary view limit appeared more like a late April Fool’s joke than anything else. While we’ve been following the drama unfolding in Musk’s tweets, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has launched the rival app, Threads, and it surpassed 5 million sign-ups in the first four hours.
Hours after Threads launched, Zuckerberg also tweeted for the first time in eleven years. He posted the famous Spider-Man meme, taking a jab on Musk’s Twitter.
The status quo of Twitter is that people are reacting to the social media platform’s rival, Thread, in the most hilarious way possible. Take a look:
Have you tried ‘Threads’ yet?