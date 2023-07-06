In the past few months, we have all tried making sense of what Elon Musk is trying to achieve with Twitter. Replacing the birdie logo or setting a temporary view limit appeared more like a late April Fool’s joke than anything else. While we’ve been following the drama unfolding in Musk’s tweets, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has launched the rival app, Threads, and it surpassed 5 million sign-ups in the first four hours.

Reuters

Hours after Threads launched, Zuckerberg also tweeted for the first time in eleven years. He posted the famous Spider-Man meme, taking a jab on Musk’s Twitter.

The status quo of Twitter is that people are reacting to the social media platform’s rival, Thread, in the most hilarious way possible. Take a look:

Mark Zuckerberg when he sees another social media app pic.twitter.com/sMJEcpwTNe — Samrat Singh (@samratsingh23) July 6, 2023

When you use "T h r e a d s" keyword on Twitter it's giving less reach.



Mark Zuckerberg to Elon Musk: pic.twitter.com/revyJnArsR — Mehul Fanawala (@MehulFanawala) July 6, 2023

That new app by mark zuckerberg called threads, is just the instagram version of twitter. Where you can post delusional takes and everyone will be on the comments calling you king and queen. Full of censorship so it’s a good “safe space” for the alphabet community & celebrities. — Eve Maina (@evenmaina) July 6, 2023

Elon Musk watching twitter users shifting to threads pic.twitter.com/myZGaZ9M78 — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) July 6, 2023

It's a fight between a bird and Threads. Feels like Makar Sankranti pic.twitter.com/Wsu0156NDj — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 6, 2023

Everyone running back to twitter after trying threads pic.twitter.com/dcXd2uWywL — Danny (@jonathansiris) July 6, 2023

seeing the people you know from twitter on threads pic.twitter.com/JvnbNvCcWc — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) July 6, 2023

sir what’s the procedure of hiding threads account from instagram mutuals pic.twitter.com/KJyy23p00Q — Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) July 6, 2023

bye twitter, hi threads pic.twitter.com/GjEigNibxJ — your thoughts (@ohthoughtsquote) July 6, 2023

Me counting all the new bugs and basic features threads lacks pic.twitter.com/99mSXHDhJ8 — Danny (@jonathansiris) July 6, 2023

How did y’all expect threads to be better than Twitter when they can’t even fix instagram… pic.twitter.com/nfuA7F8MTJ — Danny (@jonathansiris) July 6, 2023

Have you tried ‘Threads’ yet?