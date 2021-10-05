Last night's fiasco with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram and a whistleblower regarding Facebook's involvement in Capitol Hill riots seems to have made a little dent in Mark Zuckerberg's pockets, making him $7 billion poorer.

According to News18, Facebook's stock plummetted by 4.9% on Monday, adding to a drop of almost 15% since September.

This slight inconvenience has pushed Zuckerberg's wealth down to $121.6 billion. It has gone down from $140 billion in a matter of weeks.

Mind you, the outage was only the second thing to hurt Facebook yesterday, as a whistleblower has come forward reiterating what many have accused the social-media giant of- prioritising profits over ethics and clamping down on hate speech.