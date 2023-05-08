King Charles’ coronation took place the past weekend and you would know about it either through the news or the new age source of information – memes. And if you had spent reasonably enough time scrolling through the images from the event or on Twitter, you would have noticed a dashing man behind King Charles, and people were curious to know who he was.

As you know, every King needs his Kingsman, and it helps the people in general if that kingsman is as dashing as King Charles’. And that’s why he became a rage when he was first spotted back in September last year at the time of the Queen’s death.

A moment of appreciation for King Charles's super-cool white-bearded bodyguard with whom we have become acquainted through the media these days. pic.twitter.com/TLDAHiletd — Nacho Morais😷💉🇪🇸🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@N4CM) September 18, 2022

What’s more notable was the umbrella that he was holding, which people anticipated could have been a gun in disguise. And when various videos of him walking in and out of Buckingham Palace went viral online, people couldn’t help but notice his umbrella. People also wondered if he was from the secret service.

The Asian bodyguard for King Charles is potentially the most beautiful man I’ve ever seen. — Nik (@sassyseizures) May 5, 2023

King Charles' personal bodyguard is back 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LGlmtn96ZE — UB1UB2 SOUTHALL (@UB1UB2) May 6, 2023

King Charles’s bodyguard (behind Mike) seems to enjoy it too 🎉 pic.twitter.com/9ul9sJwbqB — ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) May 7, 2023

Meet King Charles' Mysterious Bodyguard seated close to #princeHarry ready to neutralize him.

The private bodyguard who has not officially been named, was first spotted around the time of the Queen's death on September 8, 2022. pic.twitter.com/XJ7EDZOxk9 — Carmen Rodriguez (@CarmenInUSA) May 8, 2023

Haha even King Charles bodyguard is vibing@ — Sylma (@SylmaSN) May 7, 2023

But he’s not the only bodyguard people are eyeing right now, here’s another handsome bodyguard who has become an internet sensation. Meet Major Johnny Thompson, who also became internet’s eye candy following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

He was the queen’s former most senior bodyguard, who is now the king’s new equerry. Here’s what the internet is saying about him.

Major Johnny Thompson, looking hot af. ❤️‍🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/aD3QUYb9ym — NomoreUD (@NoMoreUD) May 6, 2023

I will simp over Lt. Colonel (former Major) Johnny Thompson forever. 🥵🤤 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IkSKqmqXal — NomoreUD (@NoMoreUD) May 6, 2023

Can’t wait to see the most handsome #Equerry of them all……Lt Col #JohnnyThompson at the #Coronation Get in line ladies 🥰😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/MYrRMYrT8s — Susan Eacock ❤️Boris (@SusanEacock) May 1, 2023

Okay, now that we know all the other major characters, can we discuss HM King Charles assistant, Major Johnny Thompson? OMG. Talk about a handsome, tall hunk in a kilt?! My attention was squarely on him …a lot! He’s now my favorite. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/KFRke3aoeM — Gingerbread Guy (@gwshockey) May 7, 2023

Ding Dong Ladies Major Johnny Thompson looking very hot today 😍😍😍 #Coronation pic.twitter.com/g9Iu9QlxAG — Lisa (@aquitainexox) May 6, 2023

One more of King Charles equery Major Johnny Thompson. Yum. pic.twitter.com/oYFivCPn7W — Boris Day (@BorisDayK) May 6, 2023

All this Coronation is making me think of is Major Johnny Thompson 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q0SnFEL55v — Zain Harper (@zain__harper) May 6, 2023

Major Johnny Thompson is HOT – no two ways about. And a man who is not even aware how hot he is is even HOTTER! ❤❤❤

Humility is sexy. Take note, arrogant ginger wooden teeth and TW. pic.twitter.com/gX7KH7q1Bn — Just cynical (@AndreaD29836790) May 7, 2023

I would camp out on The Mall in the rain without a tent for three days for a glimpse of this man – Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson. 😍 pic.twitter.com/QnJSxLDK4s — Lady Doi (@lady_doi) May 6, 2023

Must admit there were times when I was a bit distracted today 😊

Major Johnny Thompson pic.twitter.com/p7UCdwWBrh — CallyJ 🌻 🌻 #BringBackBoris #neversunak (@Short2Cjs) May 6, 2023

Major Johnny Thompson…thinking of starting an appreciation society 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/emhawBVQ6a — Peter (@PeterMrTom) May 6, 2023

Is anyone watching Major Johnny Thompson 🇬🇧 …I mean The Coronation !!! 🇬🇧 — Angela Pomfret🦖🦕 (@2LittleTwitsMum) May 6, 2023

So, yeah, a lot of people did watch the Coronation, but pretty sure they had ulterior motives.