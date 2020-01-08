Amidst raging bushfires that have already killed close to 1 billion animals, the Australian government has given a go ahead for the culling of around 10,000 camels.

According to Independent , the move comes as a desperate measure to curb the growing population of camels, who consume more water than any other animal in the continent.

More than 10,000 camels will be shot by professional firearm experts from helicopters to prevent them from consuming too much water.

The culling will start from Wednesday, January 8 after a go-ahead was given from leaders in Southern Australia, where the situation is the worst.

The order was given after locals complained that the animals have been entering communities and wrecking havoc in search of water.

An official, speaking to The Australian, said:

We have been stuck in stinking hot and uncomfortable conditions, feeling unwell, because the camels are coming in and knocking down fences, getting in around the houses and trying to get to water through air-conditioners.

Another reason to cull camels is that these animals emit methane equivalent to one ton of carbon dioxide per year.

The operation to control the camel population, estimated to total 1.2 million across the country, is expected to take five days.



If the culling doesn't take place the camel population would double every eight to ten years.