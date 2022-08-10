Oftentimes, children are expected to live up to their parents' expectations. But have you ever heard of a mother and son that excelled together and set an example?

In today's wholesome news, a 42-year-old mother and her 24-year-old son both cleared the Public Service Commission (PSC) exam. The duo hails from Malappuram, Kerala.

Kerala | A 42-year-old mother and her 24 years old son from Malappuram have cleared Public Service Commission (PSC) examination together pic.twitter.com/BlBKYJiDHh — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

The mother and the son reportedly attended the same coaching classes and the father provided an unconditional support in arranging the facilities. Their teachers had served as their constant source of motivation. The son said to ANI,

We both studied together but never thought that we will qualify together. We're both very happy.

When women, in their middle ages, are often considered to be at their rock bottom, Bindu began reading books to encourage his son in class 10th, but it also motivated her to get ready for the Kerala PSC exams.

Bindu earned a 38 on the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam, while her son earned a 92 on the Last Grade Servants (LGS) exam. Bindu's fourth try, which came after three failures—two for the LGS test and one for the LDC—was successful.

Twitter is impressed with the duo and is pouring in its best wishes for the achievers.

Now, Bindu and her son are all pumped up to work as government servants together. Kudos to the power duo!