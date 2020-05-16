Our corona warriors are at a higher risk of contracting the infection but, they are willingly putting their own lives in danger to serve the nation.

Here's a story of one such warrior.

A 29-year-old cop from Mumbai who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier in April finally came back to report to duty after winning the battle against COVID-19.

Before going in for treatment the cop had promised his fellow mates that he will be back soon to resume duty and that's exactly what he did. He lived up to his words.

The Mumbai Police shared a heartwarming video on Twitter where they give their fellow mate a warm welcome.

Even netizens appreciated the police personnel for his fighting spirit and they hailed him as a 'hero'.

Just like us, they were quite impressed with his 'never giving up' attitude and here's what they had to say:

i am proud of u Mumbai police & be safe and be careful officer now your doing great job jay hind 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Kedar (@Kedar47935104) May 13, 2020

Welcome back him*



Well done champ💪 — Faijan Qureshi (@FaijanQ17) May 13, 2020

Well come jawan🥳 — Mohammad Khalid Shaikh (@Mohamma98960473) May 13, 2020

You guys Rock! Gratitude 🙏🙏🙏 — Nalinii Rathnam (@nalinirathnam) May 13, 2020

Hats off Bro 🙏 — Vikas Lalchandra GUPTA (@VikasLaani) May 13, 2020

thats very sweet😃👍 — Rosulina (@VedicBeat) May 13, 2020

WoW, heartening news 👍🏻 — Ajay Kedia (@ajaykedia1975) May 13, 2020

So Happy for Him 🙏 stay safe you All warrior. — RaAJeEv SinGh (@realy_m_raajeev) May 13, 2020

Welcome back 👏🏼👏🏼 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 14, 2020

A real hero indeed.