Our corona warriors are at a higher risk of contracting the infection but, they are willingly putting their own lives in danger to serve the nation. 

Here's a story of one such warrior. 

A 29-year-old cop from Mumbai who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier in April finally came back to report to duty after winning the battle against COVID-19. 

Before going in for treatment the cop had promised his fellow mates that he will be back soon to resume duty and that's exactly what he did. He lived up to his words. 

The Mumbai Police shared a heartwarming video on Twitter where they give their fellow mate a warm welcome. 

Even netizens appreciated the police personnel for his fighting spirit and they hailed him as a 'hero'. 

Just like us, they were quite impressed with his 'never giving up' attitude and here's what they had to say: 

A real hero indeed. 