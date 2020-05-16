Our corona warriors are at a higher risk of contracting the infection but, they are willingly putting their own lives in danger to serve the nation.
Here's a story of one such warrior.
A 29-year-old cop from Mumbai who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier in April finally came back to report to duty after winning the battle against COVID-19.
"Welcome back, hero."https://t.co/dn09AR7OEM— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 16, 2020
Before going in for treatment the cop had promised his fellow mates that he will be back soon to resume duty and that's exactly what he did. He lived up to his words.
The Mumbai Police shared a heartwarming video on Twitter where they give their fellow mate a warm welcome.
Our 29 year old #CoronaWarrior is back. He is hale & hearty and looks forward to report back on duty.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 13, 2020
Welcome back, hero!#AamhiDutyVarAahot#MumbaiPoliceOnDuty#MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/EpIKP58q7P
Just like us, they were quite impressed with his 'never giving up' attitude and here's what they had to say:
Welcome back!#CoronaWarrior— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 13, 2020
i am proud of u Mumbai police & be safe and be careful officer now your doing great job jay hind 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳— Kedar (@Kedar47935104) May 13, 2020
Welcome back him*— Faijan Qureshi (@FaijanQ17) May 13, 2020
Well done champ💪
Well come jawan🥳— Mohammad Khalid Shaikh (@Mohamma98960473) May 13, 2020
You guys Rock! Gratitude 🙏🙏🙏— Nalinii Rathnam (@nalinirathnam) May 13, 2020
Hats off Bro 🙏— Vikas Lalchandra GUPTA (@VikasLaani) May 13, 2020
thats very sweet😃👍— Rosulina (@VedicBeat) May 13, 2020
WoW, heartening news 👍🏻— Ajay Kedia (@ajaykedia1975) May 13, 2020
Welcome back 👏🏼👏🏼— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 14, 2020
A real hero indeed.