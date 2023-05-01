A Mumbai Jeweller has set a Guinness World Record for crafting a ring with the most number of diamonds. To be precise, there are exactly, and I kid you not, 50,907 diamonds on the magnificent ring crafted by H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. 

H.K. Designs is a part of The Hari Krishna Group, which has been supplying diamonds to notable retailers and wholesalers across the world since 2005.

Their record-breaking ring is made of recycled gold and diamonds reused from customer returns. According to the Guinness World Records website, it weighs 460.55 grams and costs $785,645, over 6.42 crores INR.

Mumbai jeweller sets Guinness World Record for ring with over 50,000 diamonds

From ideation to crafting, the ring took approximately nine months to complete. The ring is named Eutierria, meaning a feeling of oneness with the Earth, the nature. The design has a sunflower with a butterfly roosted on the top.

The GWR website details the ring has eight unique components, including four layers of petals, a shank, two diamond discs and an enormous butterfly on the top.

Apparently, the record previously belonged to SWA Diamonds with their Ami mushroom-shaped ring composed of 24,679 diamonds. The Mumbai Jeweller broke last year’s record by using more than TWICE the number of diamonds.

