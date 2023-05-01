A Mumbai Jeweller has set a Guinness World Record for crafting a ring with the most number of diamonds. To be precise, there are exactly, and I kid you not, 50,907 diamonds on the magnificent ring crafted by H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd.

New record: Most diamonds set in one ring – 50,907 achieved by H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (India)



Incredibly, the ring is made entirely out of recycled materials. Recycled gold was mixed with re-purposed diamonds to create this magnificent piece 💍 pic.twitter.com/xCiT9gEilH — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 28, 2023

H.K. Designs is a part of The Hari Krishna Group, which has been supplying diamonds to notable retailers and wholesalers across the world since 2005.

Their record-breaking ring is made of recycled gold and diamonds reused from customer returns. According to the Guinness World Records website, it weighs 460.55 grams and costs $785,645, over 6.42 crores INR.

From ideation to crafting, the ring took approximately nine months to complete. The ring is named Eutierria, meaning a feeling of oneness with the Earth, the nature. The design has a sunflower with a butterfly roosted on the top.

The GWR website details the ring has eight unique components, including four layers of petals, a shank, two diamond discs and an enormous butterfly on the top.

Apparently, the record previously belonged to SWA Diamonds with their Ami mushroom-shaped ring composed of 24,679 diamonds. The Mumbai Jeweller broke last year’s record by using more than TWICE the number of diamonds.

