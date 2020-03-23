Maharashtra is under lockdown till 31st March amid the coronavirus outbreak. The number of positive cases reported in the state has crossed over 80- the highest amongst all states in India.

And, while people are under quarantine, another, silver lining to this pandemic has come to light. The streets are empty, skies are clearer and nature is thriving.

Videos of dolphins, doing rounds on social media, swimming near Mumbai's seashore is proof that animals and nature are re-claiming its spaces occupied by humans.

Many people took to Twitter and posted videos of dolphins swimming around. This is quite an unusual sight since it's not always that you get to spot dolphins that too in a busy city like Mumbai.

Mother Earth is telling us! Homo sapient take a break! What I can do if you do not much!!! Mumbai behind governors’ house. Dolphins returns!!! pic.twitter.com/YwlMoc8Sub — vijaimantri (@vijaimantrimf) March 22, 2020

The air in Mumbai is so nice, light and fresh ..!!! I can't believe it 😃... and it seems dolphins were sighted just off the shore near Breach Candy club ..!!! This shutdown of cities is not so bad after all #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/t94vhFyPRy — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 21, 2020

Even during 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, some Mumbaikars living in Marine Drive and Nariman Point were lucky enough to spot dolphins swimming along the shores.

Little Dolphins seen from NCPA apartments Marine drive Mumbai!! pic.twitter.com/uWM8nShUE9 — Rajni Kalra 🇮🇳ੴ (@rajjorani) March 22, 2020

The animals I usually photograph in Mumbai are small enough to fit on one finger & often look like they're from another universe.



This one however is a familiar one. What isn't, is seeing it with Mumbai's imposing skyline in the background.



Indo-pacific humpback dolphin, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/xk0nzbVDXB — Shaunak Modi (@Pugdandee) February 13, 2020

Dolphins spotted at Marine Drive Mumbai! pic.twitter.com/psRZEwIuDO — Ruchir (@__Ruchir__) March 22, 2020

Dolphins off Marine Drive in Mumbai. That's great news! https://t.co/Y695jvGMWu — Padmaja Parulkar (@PadmajaParulkar) June 25, 2019

The internet was also impressed with what they saw and this is what they had to say:

This tweet and this photo are so damn precious. Thank you.



We just have no clue how to protect and cherish what we have. Such an effing shame. — Arati Kumar-Rao (@AratiKumarRao) February 13, 2020

Such an amazing photo 💙 — Kasturi Gandhi (@KasturiGandhi) February 13, 2020

Wow this is insanely amazing — Sidra Shaikh (@sidrashaikh20) March 21, 2020

What a lovely picture! — M D Madhusudan (@mdmadhusudan) February 13, 2020

Amazing ! Kudos for capturing this moment ! — shankar.subramanya (@shankar_subr) February 14, 2020

Nice photo. 👌🏻 — Harshith J.V. (@harshithjv) February 13, 2020

Due to COVID-19 spread, fishing activities and movement of large ships at ports have been put on hold and this may have led dolphins to make an appearance along Mumbai's coast.

Well, whatever be the reason, we are definitely liking what we are seeing.