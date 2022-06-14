Justin Bieber recently announced his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare illness that has caused facial paralysis. Informing his fans about his illness, the pop star said:

I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.

While people have been voicing their concern for Bieber's health and wishing him well, comedian Munawar Faruqui has cracked a rather insensitive joke at Bieber's expense.

People are unhappy with this remark, stating that using someone’s illness in his jokes is insensitive. Here's what they have to say:

