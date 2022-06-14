Justin Bieber recently announced his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare illness that has caused facial paralysis. Informing his fans about his illness, the pop star said:

I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.

While people have been voicing their concern for Bieber's health and wishing him well, comedian Munawar Faruqui has cracked a rather insensitive joke at Bieber's expense.

Dear Justin Bieber,

i can totally understand



Even here in india right side

not working properly. — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) June 11, 2022

People are unhappy with this remark, stating that using someone’s illness in his jokes is insensitive. Here's what they have to say:

such an insensitive piece of shit. imagine mocking

someone's health issue in the name of your so called dark humour https://t.co/ek0BcwgL25 — divyansh👻 (@justicethealbum) June 13, 2022

In poor taste, munawar. We don't say such things about someone suffering from a disorder. https://t.co/fos540PFhp — harish 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (he/she) (@hiyer) June 14, 2022

u r not being funny at all https://t.co/0yv22G8v8Q — nvm (@Pranati2306) June 11, 2022

this is so wrong yuck https://t.co/Xs7AzJ4vWO — 🌙 (@_bhatakti_aatma) June 11, 2022

Making fun of someone's Illness will never make you a good person, it shows you have a very sick mentality. https://t.co/cOqGKwbZLR — सलिल शर्मा🌈 (@Salilsharmaaa) June 14, 2022

not funny. didn’t laugh. no one is laughing. not a single haha or hehe. not even a giggle. https://t.co/j22shRRekC — ducky🐣 (@ventiswrId) June 11, 2022

Insensitive is the word. Isme bhi politics ghusana hai 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/PkwBjfxUUR — 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐥𝐞 ♥︎. (@coffeeislouuve) June 12, 2022

if you can't write anything good for someone, don't even make fun of their illness? his issue is not something you'd make fun of. your country has issues so it's your issue. do not drag him. and munawar's fans in qrt who are saying this is savage, lmao okay if this is savage ++ https://t.co/HY6D6BQpJV — chahat (@tumhariichahat) June 12, 2022

Munawar Faruqui who used be a contestant of a variety show in india named lock up made a post about justin Bieber "face paralysis" and got 200k+ likes on that post! Using someone disability for comedy does not sit right + adding indian politics into his dvmb jokes, i don't +++ pic.twitter.com/6FEuvBS0UE — Lilly 💫 (@__KAZINO) June 12, 2022

