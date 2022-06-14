Justin Bieber recently announced his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare illness that has caused facial paralysis. Informing his fans about his illness, the pop star said:
I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.
While people have been voicing their concern for Bieber's health and wishing him well, comedian Munawar Faruqui has cracked a rather insensitive joke at Bieber's expense.
Dear Justin Bieber,— munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) June 11, 2022
i can totally understand
Even here in india right side
not working properly.
People are unhappy with this remark, stating that using someone’s illness in his jokes is insensitive. Here's what they have to say:
such an insensitive piece of shit. imagine mocking— divyansh👻 (@justicethealbum) June 13, 2022
someone's health issue in the name of your so called dark humour https://t.co/ek0BcwgL25
In poor taste, munawar. We don't say such things about someone suffering from a disorder. https://t.co/fos540PFhp— harish 🏳️🌈 🇺🇦 (he/she) (@hiyer) June 14, 2022
u r not being funny at all https://t.co/0yv22G8v8Q— nvm (@Pranati2306) June 11, 2022
Pathetic tweet. https://t.co/XlJ7WGGJDr— Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) June 12, 2022
Making fun of someone's Illness will never make you a good person, it shows you have a very sick mentality. https://t.co/cOqGKwbZLR— सलिल शर्मा🌈 (@Salilsharmaaa) June 14, 2022
not funny. didn’t laugh. no one is laughing. not a single haha or hehe. not even a giggle. https://t.co/j22shRRekC— ducky🐣 (@ventiswrId) June 11, 2022
Insensitive is the word. Isme bhi politics ghusana hai 🤷🏻♀️ https://t.co/PkwBjfxUUR— 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐥𝐞 ♥︎. (@coffeeislouuve) June 12, 2022
if you can't write anything good for someone, don't even make fun of their illness? his issue is not something you'd make fun of. your country has issues so it's your issue. do not drag him. and munawar's fans in qrt who are saying this is savage, lmao okay if this is savage ++ https://t.co/HY6D6BQpJV— chahat (@tumhariichahat) June 12, 2022
Read more: Justin Bieber Says Half Of His Face Is Paralysed, Reveals He Has Ramsay Hunt syndrome.