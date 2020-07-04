Amidst the India-China standoff, PM Modi visited Leh, Ladakh, and met with frontline troops. He also interacted with injured soldiers at the military hospital. 

As photos of the visit surfaced on social media, Twitterati believed that the military hospital did not look like a real hospital. Soon after #MunnaBhai MBBS trended on Twitter, as people called out PM Modi for an alleged 'photo-op': 

However, in a press release, the Indian Army offered a clarification that this was not a photo op. Rather, the ward that PM Modi visited was a Training Audio Video Hall converted into a hospital ward as part of the Crisis Expansion capacity. 

Indian and Chinese armies were involved in a violent face-off at the Galwan Valley recently. 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the clash. 