Amidst the India-China standoff, PM Modi visited Leh, Ladakh, and met with frontline troops. He also interacted with injured soldiers at the military hospital.

PM Narendra Modi is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane in his visit to Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/jIbKBPZOO8 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a surprise visit to Ladakh, being briefed by senior officials at a forward position in Nimu. pic.twitter.com/8I6YiG63lF — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

As photos of the visit surfaced on social media, Twitterati believed that the military hospital did not look like a real hospital. Soon after #MunnaBhai MBBS trended on Twitter, as people called out PM Modi for an alleged 'photo-op':

The army should put its foot down and tell Modi it will not be a part of his marketing gimmicks. This is the limit, turning a conference room into a ward for Photo op#MunnaBhaiMBBS pic.twitter.com/k1DKvl71ti — Neha (@ShantiseAshanTi) July 4, 2020

Here's real Doctor telling you what's missing

No Patient's ID band

No pulse oximeter

No ECG leads

No monitor

No IV cannula / Saline ?

No emergency crash cart

Lot more

No Doctors explaining condition of patients too .

Ask proper Doctors before such photo ops .#MunnaBhaiMBBS pic.twitter.com/eHB9yDFmw0 — Dr Jwala Gurunath (@DrJwalaG) July 4, 2020

How can someone be so shameless?

To make mockery out of a brutal clash?

A few days back only we lost 20 Soldiers..

How thick skinned is this guy to make a fake setup of hospital & hire actors to sit as props just for a few photos?

The truth will come out someday.#MunnaBhaiMBBS pic.twitter.com/1NA7F085yA — Anjali_Sharma☮️🌈 (@TribeccaAngie) July 4, 2020

My Answer is also the same.... No Difference ~ Actor Modi#MunnaBhaiMBBS pic.twitter.com/IQbdkO9Nh1 — आत्मनिर्भर Mota Bhai™ (@tadipaar_hun) July 4, 2020

What fucking amateurs...should have at least removed that projector. Converted a conference hall into a fake hospital just for photo op?#MunnaBhaiMBBS pic.twitter.com/E8PZKJ9A1u — Vijay Deverakonda A Phenomenon (@devarakonda_a) July 4, 2020

The difference between reality and fiction? Fiction has to make sense.



~ Tom Clancy #MunnaBhaiMBBS pic.twitter.com/OxWBC9eFFe — abrakca 🇫🇷 (@abrakca) July 4, 2020

#MunnaBhaiMBBS for dhoni it is canteen

For PM it is hospital pic.twitter.com/hk6tKZ0RsP — ingoleamol (@Amol4924) July 4, 2020

#ModiInLaddakh #munnabhaimbbs

I have more medicines and medical equipment in my 10×10 room right now than this entire ward has. pic.twitter.com/leRRTLr64v — akashakabhand (@Akashsharma2600) July 3, 2020

However, in a press release, the Indian Army offered a clarification that this was not a photo op. Rather, the ward that PM Modi visited was a Training Audio Video Hall converted into a hospital ward as part of the Crisis Expansion capacity.

JUST IN: Indian Army statement on what it calls "malicious and unsubstantiated accusations" regarding the facility where PM Modi met with injured soldiers from the Galwan incident: pic.twitter.com/R1EXdRRfUV — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 4, 2020

Indian and Chinese armies were involved in a violent face-off at the Galwan Valley recently. 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the clash.