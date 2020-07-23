We all have seen lightning strike but, have you ever wondered what lightning looks like from space?

Well, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken, who is currently aboard the International Space Station, took to Twitter to share a mesmerising video of what lightning looks like from 'above.'

Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/eLCGMTbfTY — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) July 21, 2020

In the 9-second long clip, one can see dark clouds above Earth and violent flashes of lightning, lighting up the night skies at regular intervals. This video was taken from 400 kms above Earth.

Ever since the video was shared on Twitter, it has gone viral. After seeing the video, people were left in 'awe' on social media.

Each pic leaves me speechless... @AstroBehnken thank u for sharing these priceless pics — Div (@divyasethi01) July 23, 2020

Thanks a lot for sharing this view !!!

really amazing thing to watch from TOP of it, a GOD like feel i believe 😀 — Suraj Metha (@MethaSuraj) July 23, 2020

You guys win every time for the coolest picture! Thank you for providing a bright spot in our day. — Jennifer Brandt (@jbrandt71) July 22, 2020

So beautiful is the mystery of of our nature !!!! God bless our planet — Rajesh kapoor (@RajeshK56016246) July 22, 2020

Thats incredible, thanks for sharing! Love seeing our amazing planet from space! — Evelyn Barskey (@EBarskey) July 22, 2020

Made my day, quite literally! — Bhavna (@__awarii__) July 22, 2020

In May, Bob Behnken travelled to the International Space Station, along with another colleague, Doug Hurley, in SpaceX's first crewed flight.

Incredibly beautiful!