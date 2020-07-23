We all have seen lightning strike but, have you ever wondered what lightning looks like from space? 

Well, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken, who is currently aboard the International Space Station, took to Twitter to share a mesmerising video of what lightning looks like from 'above.'

In the 9-second long clip, one can see dark clouds above Earth and violent flashes of lightning, lighting up the night skies at regular intervals. This video was taken from 400 kms above Earth. 

Ever since the video was shared on Twitter, it has gone viral. After seeing the video, people were left in 'awe' on social media. 

In May, Bob Behnken travelled to the International Space Station, along with another colleague, Doug Hurley, in SpaceX's first crewed flight. 

Incredibly beautiful!