For the longest time, a bunch of fairness product advertisements made us, the people of a predominantly darker-skinned nation, believe that white and fair skin tones are better.

However, with changing times, these advertisements have improved and embraced beauty, regardless of different skin tones. Nevertheless, at times, things don’t go as planned and they end up facing flak.

Himalaya Wellness Company, a multinational personal care and pharmaceutical company, released an advertisement in order to denounce the concept of colorism, with their ‘beauty has no colour’ campaign.

Don’t judge a woman’s beauty by her skin color. It is #NotFair. Beauty lies in the confidence in her eyes, that spontaneity of her smile. Himalaya Natural Glow Rose Face Wash believes that beauty has no colour. Every woman is beautiful.#BeautyHasNoColor#HimalayaRoseFaceWash pic.twitter.com/C7kKRH4nXp — Himalaya Wellness Company (@HimalayaIndia) March 5, 2023

However, the advertisement didn’t sit well with the netizens as they claimed that women with real dark skin aren’t featured in the advertisement.

Here’s what the users have commented on the advertisement:

So "Fair" & lovely becomes "Glow" & lovely. Some other fairness creams are renamed 'Bright' healthy etc. — Katyusha (@Indian10000000) March 6, 2023

When will skin colour be stopped being used as an ad prop .. why does she even need to be beautiful ? she’s fine the way she is — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) March 6, 2023

Indian skincare and makeup industry is still living in colonial times. No woman featured in this advert has dark skin. Most Indian makeup brands only have light shades in foundations. https://t.co/fVWhd3frPL — Stuti (@StutiNMishra) March 5, 2023

Ok but why are there no dark women in this ad https://t.co/6kkcvQesgd — Aishwarya Subramanyam (@otherwarya) March 5, 2023

then why you not putting a #NotFair girl in the video, hadd hai https://t.co/yn1r5TmGAO — Archana 🌿🌈 (@arch_anaaa) March 7, 2023

By saying every woman is beautiful is like saying every woman is a female.. instead of emphasizing on the word beautiful promote adjectives like confident ,brainy ,strong , gogetter ,ambitious ..see a woman in a new light — kalika abhyankar (@onlykalika) March 6, 2023

It’s 2023 and we’re still fighting for basic common sense in advertisements!