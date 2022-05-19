With digital journalism taking over print media, this newspaper seller's commentary will definitely make you read an Akhbar.

In a viral video doing rounds on the internet today, we have a newspaper seller who compares the word in a newspaper with a sword. The two-minute monologue hails how reading a newspaper will make you sensible, and no matter what, digital news will never overpower a newspaper.

Have a look at how convincing this monologue is:

As per reports, Jeet Prasad, aka Putul Dada, is from Patna and has been selling newspapers for 40 years now.

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, "Akhbar bechne ki adbhut kala (Unique way of selling a newspaper).” The video has gone viral with more than 28k views and 1k likes.

Twittizens are clearly impressed with his skills and believe he should be awarded salesman of the year. Here's what they have to say:

